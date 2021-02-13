How to Choose the Right Coffee Maker

So, you’re thinking of buying a coffee maker but are unsure which one to go for? You’re not alone. As a first-timer, it can be overwhelming getting the perfect coffee maker, especially with the plethora of options available in the market. Statistics show that half of the working American population start their daily grind with a hot cup of coffee. This means the perfect coffee brewer tops the list of any coffee lover. Coffee maker prices range with a more conventional model hitting a high of $200. However, recent consumer reports show that a well-brewed cup of coffee can be had for half that. Still, you may want extra special features than a simple on/off switch. Adding a few coins will even get you a programmed model. Here is a detailed post to help you find the best coffee maker.

1. Brewing for Several People? Drip Coffee Makers

These types of coffee makers are classic industry standards and with a reason: they have a reputation of brewing a warm cup with no frills. With such an appliance, it’s easy to customize your experience through your bean type. If you’re shopping for coffee makers with grinders, you will also need to consider the kind of roast: light, medium, and dark. The other significant advantage with drip coffee models is their time-saving convenience to use store-bought ground coffee. While they require measuring into the filter and adding some water to the reservoir, the process cannot be likened to manual methods. Additionally, it’s simple enough and can be done the night before or if you’re half-asleep.

2. Type of Coffee

Ideally, espresso machines and coffee makers tend to be separate machines. The market also has hybrid types that can brew both kinds of coffee. However, having two devices on your counter will take up some space. We recommend this option if you love both espresso and coffee and want to consume them separately. A hybrid model takes less space and is likely to cost less than having two separate machines. However, these models are not the best if you want the best quality of both espresso and coffee. Some pod machines have espresso type drink options but aren’t the most original. This means if you love traditional espresso or cappuccino, it’s in your best interest to skip these.

3. Filtration

The market now has various coffee makers in the relatively high-end price ranges that include filtration. This helps to eliminate impurities from the water. These are standard carbon block filters that integrate into the coffee maker mechanism. You should note these filters can affect the quality taste of the coffee. But, this depends on the quality of your water. If you’re using low-quality water, these filtration systems can come in handy. However, if you’re using high-quality water, there’s zero to no benefit of these filtration systems. Coffee is mostly water, so keep this in mind when considering these filtration systems. Additionally, you should know that after consistent use, replace these filters to ensure maximal function is recommended.

4. Busy Mornings?

Some people don’t want the hassle of filling the coffee machine in the morning. These are guys who have busy morning schedules or are just too lazy to put in the work. If this sounds like you, go for a model with programming that can automatically brew every morning: this means that you need to prepare everything the night before. For those forgetful individuals who are always on the move, an automatic power-off feature is also critical.

5. Your Budget

There are many coffee makers to select from. However, you may reduce your options depending on the cost you’re expected to pay for a coffee maker. Whether you’re replacing your old model or owning one for the first time, you need something efficient and valuable. Ideally, French press machines, single-serve, and espresso machines fall below the $100 range. They’re also available in various sizes and with useful features.

6. Thermal Carafes

Purchasing a good coffee maker means you might also want to consider a thermal carafe. A thermal carafe helps to keep your drink hot long after brewing. Most hermal carafes are typically made up of stainless steel. This keeps your coffee hot for longer as it hinders the liquid from evaporating as all the heat is sealed inside the pot.

You might also need to factor in the brewing time. Remember: brewing is what makes your coffee taste better. If you’re using coffee beans, make sure your coffee maker has the correct brewing time settings. Finally, in the end, choosing a coffee maker is solely based on your coffee preferences.

Category: Local News, NEWS