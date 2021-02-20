Homestead Gardens Expands Into Delaware with Purchase of Ronny’s Garden World

Homestead Gardens, a nationally-recognized independent garden company with operations in Davidsonville, Maryland and Severna Park, Maryland, has purchased Ronny’s Garden World, a fixture since 1970 on the Dupont Parkway in Smyrna, Delaware. The move expands Homestead’s ability to offer consumers the best selection of plants available through their award winning brand.

“We’re proud to bring our reputation for helping area homeowners and gardeners create beautiful spaces,” said Homestead Gardens CEO and owner Brian Riddle. “We sell the highest quality plants and garden products, and will bring our signature customer service to Smyrna. Importantly, we’re excited about contributing to the growing economy in this region of Delaware.”

Ronny’s Garden World was founded in 1970 by Ronald and Glenda Burris, natives to the Smyrna area. The family grew the business to become Delaware’s largest garden center and regional destination. Burris’ children have operated the business since 2005, and are looking forward to retirement. “We are confident that Homestead Gardens will carry on our proud tradition of family ownership, high quality service and community engagement,” said Donna Staley, current owner and Burris’ daughter.

Ronny’s Garden World shares a similar corporate background to Homestead Gardens. Both businesses were founded by local families that care about the surrounding community and their employees. “Just as my own family did at Homestead Gardens, the Burris’ built Ronny’s Garden World to be a successful, iconic business that is the premier destination for regional gardeners and growers,” said Riddle. “We plan to build on that foundation by selling the area’s best selection of trees, shrubs, annuals, pollinators, perennials and houseplants.” Homestead has assumed ownership of the shop, which is located at 5580 Dupont Parkway. “We’re actively working to set up the houseplants and garden center and are currently hiring,” said Brian Riddle. Homestead Gardens plans to open as soon as possible, most likely in March.

