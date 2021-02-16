Hillsmere Fire Causes Significant Damage to Home

Just after 8:00pm on Monday, February 15, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in the Annapolis community of Hillsmere in the 100 block of Lee Drive.

On arrival, they found fire from the front and one side of the home. Due to the lack of hydrants in the area, crews set up a tanker relay to ensure adequate water to battle the blaze. It took 30 minutes to place the fire under control.

A total of 43 firefighters responded from the Anne Arundel, Annapolis and Naval Support Activity departments. One firefighter suffered minor burn injuries and was taken to the Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bayviw Medical Cente where they were treated and released.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and cause is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.

