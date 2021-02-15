Greenscape is coming to Annapolis on April 24th

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and the City of Annapolis invite you to help make Maryland’s capital city a beautiful place during 2021. This year’s GreenScape will take place on Saturday, April 24.

GreenScape is a volunteer effort that encourages individuals and organizations to plant and maintain native flower and vegetable gardens in public spaces throughout the City of Annapolis. The City provides plant materials, mulch, and yard waste bags, and in turn, members of the community volunteer to make a difference in Annapolis.

Organizational meetings will be held virtually in 2021 as this year’s program is different from years past. Meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3. It is requested that all volunteers attend the meetings because important up-to-date information will be shared about GreenScape during each session.

Please check the GreenScape web page and the Annapolis Recreation and Parks Facebook and Twitter accounts to find a direct link to the virtual meetings a few days prior to each scheduled meeting.

You can download the GreenScape 2021 order form starting Wednesday, February 3 at www.annapolis.gov/GreenScape. Complete the form and email it to Marisa Wittlinger at [email protected] before Wednesday, March 3.

For more information, please visit www.annapolis.gov/GreenScape.

