Governor Hogan to present State of the State address online tomorrow night

| February 02, 2021, 11:03 AM

Governor Larry Hogan will deliver his seventh State of the State address on Wednesday, February 3. In accordance with federal and state health guidelines, the address will take place virtually.

“While we honor the historic and constitutional significance of this annual tradition, it is important we follow the proper health protocols,” said Governor Hogan. “This address provides a chance to reflect on the unprecedented challenges we have confronted together over the last year, and the opportunities for recovery that lie ahead.”

In order to reach more Marylanders, Governor Hogan’s State of the State address will take place in the evening for the first time and will be available on the governor’s Facebook and YouTube pages, and broadcast live via Maryland Public Television.

