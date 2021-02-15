Get ready… Annapolis Restaurant Week 2021 is coming!
Annapolis Restaurant Week in Annapolis started thirteen years ago to support local restaurants in the off season. It is a fun way to support our local restaurants, save a few dollars, have an amazing meal and get out of the house and enjoy time with friends and family. And last year, it was one of the last events prior to COVID-19 taking hold in Annapolis. But, as they say on Broadway, the show much go on!
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to treat yourself or your friends to delicious meals at reasonable prices. Reservations are recommended as this is a popular week to dine out and restaurant capacities are restricted to ensure social distancing.
Plus, this year select locations will be offering restaurant week carry-out deals and to-go liquor deals. So whether you are ready to dine out or carryout you are covered this year.
This is one of the best times to eat out in Annapolis area restaurants. This year’s event starts on March 20th. The 9-day event runs through Sunday, March 28th and features over 40 of the Annapolis area’s best restaurants. Those participating in this annual event will be offering price-fixed meal selections for a 2-course breakfast, a 2-course lunch, and a three-course dinner. Select locations will also offer additional bonus items and specials which may include 1/2 price bottles of wine, discounted appetizers, or specialty drinks.
Final details are being hashed out, so stay tuned for more information!
Expected Annapolis Restaurant Week Restaurants:
Annapolis Smokehouse & Tavern
Blackwall Hitch
Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs
Café Normandie
Caliente Grill
Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen
Chart House
Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant
Federal House Bar & Grille
Galway Bay Irish Restaurant
Harry Browne’s Restaurant
Iron Rooster
Latitude 38 Waterfront Annapolis
Lemongrass
Lewnes’ Steakhouse
The Light House Bistro
Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano
Maggiano’s Little Italy
McGarvey’s Saloon and Oyster Bar
The Melting Pot
Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
Middleton Tavern
Miss Shirley’s Café
O’Learys Seafood
Paul’s Homewood Café
Preserve
Rams Head Tavern
Reynolds Tavern
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Sam’s on the Waterfront
Severn Inn
Stan and Joe’s Saloon
Tsunami
This list is subject to change.
Annapolis Restaurant Week restaurants are currently posting their menus, additional specials, and reservations options online at www.annapolisrestaurantweek.com
