Free virtual panel: Performing Arts in the time of COVID

| February 04, 2021, 06:24 PM

Anne Arundel Women Giving Together will host a free virtual panel on Wednesday, February 10th from 5-630pm to discuss the performing arts in the time of COVID.

The scheduled panelists include:

The speakers will illustrate the many creative ways the local arts community is using the power of the arts to positively impact youth in Anne Arundel County. Netanel Draiblate will describe the free music lessons being made available to talented kids and the mentorship being provided by the professionals in the ASO. Sally Boyett will speak about online performances for AACPS classes and describe extensive outreach partnerships with local performing and visual arts programs. Laura Brino will discuss Maryland Hall efforts to provide youth with a safe environment for self-expression, confidence building and the motivation to stay in school.

Please register at givingtogether.org for this Zoom event. The Zoom link to join the program will be sent a few days prior to the event.

If you have any questions about registering, please contact [email protected] for assistance.

«