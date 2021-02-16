Free Virtual Caregiver Workshops to be Offered in March

The Department of Aging and Disabilities has announced two upcoming virtual Caregiver Educational Workshops.

On March 10, 2021 at 6:30 pm, Mary Chaput, Family Caregiver Support Program Director, will facilitate the Virtual Dementia Live Program. This workshop is a high impact, dementia simulation experience that immerses participants into life with dementia, resulting in a deeper understanding of what it is like to live with cognitive impairment and sensory changes. This workshop will be held via the Zoom platform. Space is limited. You can register for this workshop by calling 410-222-4339.



On March 22nd, at 7:00 pm, Dr. Nicole Rochester will present Navigating Medical Care During a Crisis. Transitions in care are extremely challenging for ill and aging individuals and their family caregivers. Each time your loved one transitions from one medical setting to another (e.g. from the primary care doctor to the Emergency Room or from the hospital to a nursing home/rehabilitation facility), there are significant opportunities for medical errors and miscommunication. In this workshop, Dr. Rochester will discuss key areas of concern and how to mitigate these risks by being a strong advocate. You can register for this workshop online at www.aacounty.org/aging or call 410-222-4339.

The workshop is presented at no cost to the public by the National Family Caregiver Support Program of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities.

Anyone needing accommodations must contact Mary Chaput at 410-222-4339, or by e-mail at [email protected] at least seven days in advance of the event. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in an alternative format upon request.



