Former County Executive Leopold and Local Subway Owner Team Up for Food Bank

Former Anne Arundel County Executive John Leopold and the owner of several ares Subway shops have teamed up to raise some much needed funds for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

Mr. Ranjit Chahal, owner of three area Subway restaurants Orchard Beach, Edgewater and Annapolis) has partnered with the former County Executive on a matching fundraising effort with Chahal soliciting donations in his stores and Leopold matching the contributions

Leopold, a member of the Board of Directors of the Food Bank recently matched an initial donation of $300 and the pair presented a $600 check to the food bank.

The pair hope to encourage other small businesses and individuals in the area to undertake similar efforts to help replenish the stores at the food bank. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, food insecurity is still a very real issue in Anne Arundel County.

Businesses and individuals can make a direct donation here.

