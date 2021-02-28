Annapolis Restaurant Week
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Former County Executive Leopold and Local Subway Owner Team Up for Food Bank

| February 28, 2021, 04:38 PM

John Leopold and Ranjit Chahal

Former Anne Arundel County Executive John Leopold and the owner of several ares Subway shops have teamed up to raise some much needed funds for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

Mr. Ranjit Chahal, owner of three area Subway restaurants  Orchard Beach, Edgewater and Annapolis) has partnered with the former County Executive on a matching fundraising effort with Chahal soliciting donations in his stores and Leopold matching the contributions

Leopold, a member of the Board of Directors of the Food Bank recently matched an initial donation of $300 and the pair presented a $600 check to the food bank.

The pair hope to encourage other small businesses and individuals in the area to undertake similar efforts to help replenish the stores at the food bank. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, food insecurity is still a very real issue in Anne Arundel County.

Businesses and individuals can make a direct donation here.

Severn Bank

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, COVID, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«