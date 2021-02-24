Five Under-$100 Improvements to Get Your Home Sold

The real estate market is hot right now and if you are a homeowner looking to sell, you want to get the best offer possible when it comes to selling the home that you have nurtured for years. So, how do you do it? First, and without question, hire a professional. Without a, you will be leaving a lot of money on the table.

We checked in with Kristi Neidhardt, a valued partner, for some tips and she said that there are many low-cost improvements that can help you get the most for your home. Consider these five (under $100) improvements that will pay off in a big way!

Adding fresh mulch on beds next to entry. Think about how inviting the entrance to any building is? Now, think about your home. What does last year’s mulch and the remnants of the fall’s mums say? Pick up a few bags of mulch at your local hardware store and see the difference. Rent a power washer and wash exterior siding, walkways, driveway, etc. While power washing your entire home is a chore best left to a professional, you can certainly tackle that oil stained driveway or that cement front porch that has turned a dark grey rather than the bright grey of new concrete. Rent carpet cleaner and clean the carpets. If you have carpets, they get dirty. Food and drink spills, pet accidents, and just normal wear and tear all take their toll. Machines to clean carpets can be found at the local grocer or hardware store and will do a wonderful job. In fact, you will not even believe your carpets were that dirty. Purchase some colorful flowers to put on either side of the front door (seasonal suggestions: mums in the Fall, pansies in early Spring, ornamental cabbage in the Winter, impatiens in the Summer). Who does not love fresh flowers? They bring color, hope, and a sense of home. They can be planted in a pot or urn, or you can put them in that newly mulched bed. Purchase new door mat. Like the dirty carpets or driveways, the doormat is something we often forget. And it is something that everyone stands on with their dirty shoes. Change it up with a colorful or fun one; but leave the “Go Away” one for your next home!

For under $500, you can easily make a big impact with a little bit of effort.

The Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty a Long & Foster Company has been helping clients buy and sell their homes in Annapolis, Arnold, Crownsville, Severn, Odenton, Severna Park, Edgewater, Crofton and Pasadena since 2003. Kristi has been named one of Maryland’s top producing Realtors and has a true passion for helping her clients reach their long term housing needs. Born and raised in the county, Kristi’s love and knowledge of the waters of the Chesapeake, not only make her an easy choice when it comes to selecting a Realtor; but allows her to be invested in the community and is currently serving as the President of the Parole Rotary. You can learn more at her website www.kn-team.com or simply give her a call at 410-599-1370!

