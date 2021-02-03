February 3, 2021 | Daily News Brief | AACPS tells teachers to get back. State of the State. Rams Head On Stage is back. Bezos is a goner. Baltimore is #2,

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The Capital is reporting that AACPS has told teachers to get back into the classrooms by February 17th. Governor Hogan is dropping his State of the State speech tonight at 7pm. Rams Head On Stage is back and here are some upcoming shows! A shocker to the business world, but Jeff Bezos is stepping away from Amazon later this year. And in the latest rankings, Baltimore and DC came in behind Chicago–so I guess we are #2 and #3!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, February 3rd 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Methinks the return to school debate will get a bit dicy. Late yesterday, Rachel Pacella at The Capital had an article saying that that AACPS has told teachers they should be back in the buildings by February 17th and plan to work from them four days a week. The union is not so sure, because the teachers cannot get vaccinated (or even single-dose vaccinated) before that deadline. Of course, the County Executive and Governor are still fighting and right now, the Governor seems to be prioritizing private distribution and Statewide distribution. We’re guaranteed 975 doses a week to the health department and that ain’t enough! And toss in the fact that the school board has yet to actually make a decision if the kids will return to school on March 1st or not. Definitely give Rachel’s article a read. And check in on Eye On Annapolis a little later this morning, former Delegate Herb McMillan has submitted an opinion column on JUST this topic!

Not really COVID related, but I do suspect it will be discussed…. Governor Hogan will deliver his State of the State address this evening. Quite a bit is different about it this year-. First, it is in the evening and not in the middle of the day. And second, it will be presented to cameras and live streamed on his Facebook and YouTube Pages and not in front of the General Assembly. So tune in and see how we’re doing tonight at 7pm!

And I am thrilled to bring you this next story–not because it is earth-shattering or anything but live music is back at the Rams Head On Stage! They are only open for 80 seats but they have the hydroxylator running to purify the air and taken all the precautions….coming up on Saturday is Stefan Heuer with Brother’s Keeper at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday March 6 and 7 is Dublin 5 and Michael McHenry Tribe is here on March 20th. Ticketing is now contactless and you can download the free AXS App and have them delivered to you electronically— but check out ramsheadonstage.com for the new shows that are being added…and rescheduled… daily . And all I can say is welcome back!

Not anything related to her but stunning– Jeff Bezos is stepping down as the chairman of Amazon sometime in the 3rd quarter of this year. Andy Jassy who heads Amazon’s Web Services will take over. Bezos said he still loves the job but wants to focus on Blue Origin..his space travel company, the Washington Post, and his philanthropy. Well good on him. But a definite surprise!

OK and as we wrap up for the day… we do this story every year about this time and unfortunately it doesn’t seem to change too much from year to year. In the latest survey, the Baltimore metro area ranked #2 and the DC metro area ranked #3…both behind Chicago who bounced Baltimore from the top spot! Tourism? Passengers through the airports? Crime? Nope, we’re talking bedbugs! Yes, Orkin, the pst control company just released the top 50 cities for bedbugs. So, when you get to traveling again, aside from Chicago, Baltimore and Washington, you probably want to steer clear of Detroit, Columbus, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, LA, and Grand Rapids! Hey–don’t shoot the messenger! But I bet you are itching right now..aren’t you?

Hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that gets underway in just one minute after we hear from Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services.

