February 26, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Home Invasion and Abduction. Relaxed Restrictions. Pironis Officially Named Exec Director for VAAAC.

Today…Police are trying to locate a man who was possibly abducted during a violent home invasion in Odenton. County Executive Pittman has aligned the County COVID restrictions with the State’s restrictions. Visit Annapolis made it official yesterday morning and announced that Kristen Pironis will take the reins of the organization on April 19th. And on Monday, the Inaugural Annapolis Oyster Fest kicks off. Remember to post socially and use #AnnapolisOysterFest to win!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, February 26th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief. Day two of Comcast and so far so good. But somewhat missing my local television.. need to figure that out. Absolutely terrifying. On Wednesday night at about 10pm, four males broke into an apartment in Odenton, ransacked the residence, possibly abducted one of three victims and stole the vehicle of another victim. The suspects have only been described as black males with dark clothing. The missing victim is Darius Owens, 20 of Baltimore, a black male, 5’9″ 165 pounds and we have a photo of Owens on Eye On Annapolis dot net. The vehicle that was stolen is a blue 2004 Acura TSX with temporary Texas tags 97681G3. Police were unable to locate the missing victim, the vehicle or the suspects. If anyone has any information–no matter how small, please call police at 410-222-6155 or anonymously at 410-222-4700. And if you see the missing victim or the vehicle, please call 911 immediately. Finally. Anne Arundel County COVID restrictions are now in line with those in place Statewide. County Executive Pittman relaxed the restrictions quietly yesterday when he signed Executive Order #43. There are a whole bunch of adjustments and you can see them all at Eye On Annapolis dot net, but some of the biggies are that any business that was restricted to 25% can now go to 50%. Contact tracing in restaurants is no longer required but recommended. Gyms have eliminated the square footage requirement. Indoor theaters and live performances can go to 50% or 100 people whichever is fewer. So some good news for businesses and hopefully this is a harbinger of the end of the pandemic, but we still need to keep masking up. As we mentioned yesterday, Kristen Pironis has been named as the new Executive Director for Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. She comes to the beleaguered organization from the Naval Academy Alumni Association and Foundation where she served as the Executive VP for Marketing and Communications. On accepting the position, Pironis said “I feel like everything is in place for Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County to thrive. They have a talented and experienced staff, a professional board, and engaged partners and members. All we need is an executive director to pull it all together.” Pironis will take the reins on April 19th. And when Monday rolls around, it will be the beginning of the Inaugural Annapolis Oyster Fest. It runs for three weeks and you will be able to find oyster specials at all of your favorite places including, Luna Blu, Market House, Federal House, McGarveys and more! If you are an oyster fan, post photos to social media using the hashtag #AnnapolisOysterFest and you could win a dozen of the delicious mollusks. And Eastern Shore Brewing from St. Michaels will be featured throughout the event. More details at … appropriately enough… annapolis oyster fest dot com OK that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know about us. It really helps! A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And it is Friday, so I will simply say have a great weekend, be safe, wash your hands and I’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young is here with your locally forecast weather report. He’s coming up in about 60 seconds, but first–you know the drill– Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services.

