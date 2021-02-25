February 25, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Eviction Help. Visit Annapolis News. Harbaugh is a Great Guy. Scholarships!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief. Good morning, it’s Thursday, February 25th 2021 and THIS is your

It took them a while, but Comcast made it out, repaired the damage and ultimately got me back online yesterday afternoon—I just hope this was the right move. Switching internet providers is like being asked if you want to drown or be burned to death. Ugh. OK enough of that, let’s get into it.

County Executive Pittman announced a new program that will take some significant steps towards staving off evictions for about 300 families living in HACA public housing in Annapolis. Alderman Gay approached the County Executive looking for help. The County will fund a program under the umbrella of Arundel Community Development Services with $106K to offer financial help, and legal assistance to HACA residents. The eviction moratorium is currently scheduled to expire on March 31 and because of the Federal funding of HACA, they cannot not evict the people who are so far in arrears. The County has 865 units under their housing authority and the City has 790. The Capital reported that the County only had 8 families fall that far behind, yet Annapolis seems to have close to 40 percent.

Visit Annapolis has a trailer touting the great things about Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. It’s tricked out with a cool wrap, some 60″ monitors, literature, and staffed with friendly ambassadors! You can get a glimpse of it at their office at 26 WestStreet on March 6th, or if you are at Killarney House on March 13th in advance of St. Paddy’s Day. For now, it is staying local, but ultimately will be traveling the region–great idea! Plus as an added bonus, Joe Barsin designed their way cool logo! And in some other Visit Annapolis news, the organization is expected to announce their nw Executive Director in the next day or two. We understand they have hired Kristen Pironis who was the Executive Vice President for Marketing and Communications for the Naval Academy Alumni Association and Foundation. So there’s your scoop for the day! This is kinda cool.has a trailer touting the great things about Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. It’s tricked out with a cool wrap, some 60″ monitors, literature, and staffed with friendly ambassadors! You can get a glimpse of it at their office at 26 WestStreet on March 6th, or if you are aton March 13th in advance of St. Paddy’s Day. For now, it is staying local, but ultimately will be traveling the region–great idea! Plus as an added bonus, Joe Barsin designed their way cool logo! And in some othernews, the organization is expected to announce their nw Executive Director in the next day or two. We understand they have hired Kristen Pironis who was the Executive Vice President for Marketing and Communications for the Naval Academy Alumni Association and Foundation. So there’s your scoop for the day!

Great story our of Jimmys Famous Seafood in Baltimore–no not the famous fund..although that is cool too. But on Tuesday, Raven’s Coach John Harbaugh was there with his family and at an adjacent table was Kreghan Rebstock–a Physical Education Teacher at Glen Burnie High “fangirling hard” as she said in a tweet. She left him alone, and in the end, Harbaugh picked up the tab for her party and everyone else that was there. But lest we think it was Harbaugh’s idea…he set the record straight, it was Ingrid’s idea–his wife!

And speaking of Anne Arundel County teachers, the field has been narrowed to five. Five finalists have been selected for Teacher of the Year and they are Jing Dai from Meade High, Kellie Goforth from North County High, Sarah Rippeon from Crofton Middle, Jessica Scanlon from Glendale Elementary, and Timothy Stedman from Crofton High. For independent schools, Miles Healey from St. Mary’s High, and Jacqueline Touhey from Rockbridge Academy. We find out the winner on April 15th at the 35th Annual Excellence in Education Awards.

And a heads up to local college bound kids. The Annapolis Rotary and the Rotract have teamed up and have a bunch of scholarships to give away. The Rotary has $6000 to give away in $1500 increments and the Rotaract is giving away a $1000 and a $500 scholarship. Details at annapolisrotary.org /scholarships or annapolisrotaract.org

Annapolis Maritime Museum. Up tonight at 7pm is a discussion on the fisheries and the fish of the Chesapeake Bay. Tickets are $10 and available at And as we wrap it up today…reminder tonight is the final installment of the Winter Lecture Series at the. Up tonight at 7pm is a discussion on the fisheries and the fish of the Chesapeake Bay. Tickets are $10 and available at amaritime.org but my suggestion is to become a member at the First Mate Level or higher (which is only $100) and the lecture will be free-but there are a ton of other perks! Again– amaritime.org

