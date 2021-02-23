February 23, 2021 | Daily News Brief | COVID Quick Hits. Homicide Update. Annapolis Book Festival is On. How to Feed 438 People Per Day!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

Today…COVID update–numbers trending down; vaccine regstration still problematic; Maryland will develop a central registration site; and the US passed 500K dead. An update on the homicide in Brooklyn Park. The Key School is planning the 18th nnual Annapolis Book Festival. Find out how you feed 438 people a day for a year. And some great Local Business Spotlights coming up!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Today, we have a bunch of COVID quick hits. Yesterday, the State was set to begin taking appointments online for the new Mass Vaccination Site at M&T Bank Stadium. Just a quick gander around the Twitterverse and it seems that the website was not working for most. Some folks tried the phone system, but gave up after estimated hold times exceeded an hour. If you want to try… coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine. or 855-MD-GOVAX

Acting Health Secretary told Senators yesterday that the State will design and roll out a centralized registration system for the vaccine sometime in March. I am not sure why this was not handled way earlier.

In better news, the numbers for the state and county all are tending in a better direction. Hospitalizations statewide are under 1000, the case rate is at 13 and the state has poked more than a million arms with the vaccine.

Following up on the story we reported yesterday on the suspicious death in Brooklyn Park. Police have identified a person of interest and believe there was an altercation and the deceased man had attacked the suspect who was defending himself and ultimately caused the fatal injuries. It appears from the Medical Examiner that it was a stabbing. Police have not arrested anyone and are having pow wows with the State’s Attorney’s office to see if charges will be filed against this person of interest.

I am not sure how they will do this, but it is always an interesting time. The Key School will be presenting the 18th Annual Annapolis Book Festival on April 24th and 25th. And it will be virtual. They have nearly 40 authors already lined up. Not sure if it will be recorded so put the dates on the calendar and as we know more, we’ll be sure to let you know.

And finally, in another “I’m not sure how they will do this” moment.. Monica Alvarado. We dropped a bonus pod last night about Monica’s vision and birthing of Feed Anne Arundel. If you want to hear an inspiring story– listen to it and learn how she has been preparing 438 meals a day for the past year to help our Anne Arundel neighbors.

And speaking of podcasts, we are rolling with the Local Business Spotlight and you want to stay tuned on Saturdays for these.. Frances Marketing Group, One Physical Therapy Fitness and Wellness, Woodcraft Artisans, Quantum Sails, Flag House Inn, Soloday Marketing, Maryland Federation of Art and many more. If you know a business that wants to tell their story–get in touch with me…or have them get in touch…and we’ll make it happen!

And really finally now…. when you hear a podcast you enjoyed–this one, maybe the Annapolis Podcast, The Duckpin, The Loud Women’s Club, or The Conduit Street Podcast.. throw us and then a bone by sharing it. It’s usually pretty easy and it really helps spread the word!

OK that’s REALLY it. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know about us it really is a big help!

A quick thank you to the sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

And it is every day, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that gets underway in just one minute after we hear from Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast