February 22, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Murder in Brooklyn Park. Franchot Gets Payments Out. St. Paddy’s Day Policies. Homestead Expands.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! And Melissa at The Loud Women’s Club Podcast

Today…Anne Arundel County Police investigating a suspicious death in Brooklyn Park as a homicide. Comptroller Francot has sent a lot of COVID relief money already. There are some policies you need to know if you plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at a local Irish pub. Homestead gardens expands with an acquisition.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for her always outstanding Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope you had a fantastic weekend…I cleared the last of the snow off my drive and I have a gut feeling we may be done winter now, but George will have to confirm–he’s up in bit. And hopefully you got a chance to catch the Local Business Spotlight on Saturday with Dr. Ndidi Harley from Health Source of Crofton–after my snow shoveling, I may give her a visit! Anyhow, it is Monday, so let’s get into it!

On Saturday morning the Anne Arundel County Police were called to the 300 block of Church Street in Baltimore…its a Baltimore address but actually in the County … Brooklyn Park. for a male suffering from what they are calling suspicious injuries. When EMS arrived they tried to save him, but 35-year old Bayron Randolfo Calderon had died. Police are waiting on the medical examiner’s report, but they are considering this a homicide at this point..the county’s third this year. Police are asking anyone that may have information to contact them at 410-222-4731 or anonymously at 410-222-4700.

Kudos to Comptroller Peter Franchot. On Tuesday, he said his office was prepared to get the stimulus money out right away. And as of Friday, 98% of the payments had ben processed and deposited in accounts or mailed a check. Check out some of these numbers 266,985 electronic payments totaling $113M and 148,972 paper checks totaling $61.7M have gone out. This is all in addition to concurrently processing 160,000 tax returns and issuing $17M in refunds. And let’s be honest, for those that say government can’t work efficiently–take a look at Franchot’s operation and take notes.

Speaking of tax season..it is that time. And just a reminder Box 35 when you do your taxes. Check it off and donate a small portion of your refund to the Chesapeake Bay Trust and DNR’s Wildlife Heritage Fund, and have a part in making our Bay that much more healthy. I do it every year. AND I have a Bay Plate.

OK, St. Paddy’s Day is two and a half weeks away and this is the big day for bars and restaurants and especially the Irish ones. But, this year will be a bit different due to COVID. Here is the deal for Galway Bay, Killarney House and Brian Boru in a nutshell. Galway will be on a first come first served basis in the bar and the tent outside..of course capacity limited. The dining room will be reservations only and you will have a specified time limit to get in, sit down and eat so they can get the next reservation in. Both Killarney House and Brian Boru will be doing it a bit differently. Same deal for the main restaurant, but for the bar and tent areas, you can reserve a time restricted space– two hours and there is a charge of $10 per person for that. Again, be on time because the clock is ticking. All three locations will have three live bands playing at each location and they are open from 8am to midnight. Best bet is to make reservations now as they will fill up. We have all the details on eyeonannapolis.net or you can go to each of the websites for the restaurants and get all the info. I feel horrible for these guys because this is their day to shine and last year it was pulled from them the night before and this year it is so restricted. So definitely get out there and support them.

And finally, congrats to Homestead Gardens! Amidst all this COVID stuff, they found a way to expand and grown. They just acquired Ronny’s Garden World in Smyrna, Delaware to complement their locations in Davidsonville and Severna Park. Ronny’s has a similar history .. founded in the 1970s and currently being operated by the second generation and has become the go to garden center in Delaware–much like Homestead here in the Greater Baltimore area. Ronny’s had temporarily closed due to COVID and the winter, so Homestead is taking some time to freshen up the place, hire staff and bring in inventory and plan to open up in mid-March. Not sure if they are going to change the name or not, but Ronny’s is at 5580 Dupont Parkway…because everything in Delaware is named after a DuPont.

OK that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know about us.

A quick thank you to the sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville , to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company and to Melissa Huston and The Loud Women’s Club podcast!

It is Monday, so of course we have Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina with your Monday Money Report; and like always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather!

George, Ann and the rest are coming up in just about sixty seconds!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast