February 2, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Light House steps up. Virtual plunge nets $1.7M. Poet needed. Black History Month events.s

Today…Three Delegates are trying to find out why hardware store employees were change from vaccination phase 1C to 2. The Light House shelter is stepping up to keep our homeless residents warm at the Stanton Center. Mayor Buckley wants a poet for the City of Annapolis. The Polar Bear Plunge has raised $1.7M virtually for Special Olympics of Maryland. Some cancellations due to the weather. A full month celebrating Black History Month at the library. A call for businesses to be featured on our Saturday business series. And a special thank you to CapStar25.

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Let’s kick off Tuesday with a thank you– a pod subscriber names CapStar 25 dropped a review on Apple Podcasts along with 5 stars. He said Great Show Thanks. I always hear all the great things happening around town & local news. Listen on my lunch break. Well thank you kind sir- or maam, that is much appreciated. If you want to shoot me a DM on Twitter or an email, I have a $25 gift card to Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery for you. And lest any of your scoundrels think you can trick me– CapStar will need to tell me some specifics of his posting that only he or she might know! OK, so let’s get into it!

More COVID confusion. Way back when businesses were closed, hardware stores were essential and remained open along with grocery stores. Well, as the vaccine is becoming available, somehow the State Department of Health demoted the front line hardware store people to Phase 2. However, grocery employees remain in 1C. Arguably a hardware store employee likely has more direct contact with a customer than the self-checkout registers at most grocery stores. But the health Department would not budge. So, Delegates Mike Malone, Sid Saab and Brian Chisolm are appealing to the Governor to step in. It really should not be this hard.

As winter sets in, some encouraging news for homeless members of our community. The Light House shelter has taken over a Warming Relief Program at the Stanton Center for this year in the absence of the Arundel House of Hope. The House of Hope managed the program and suspended it this year due to COVID and the consortium of churches. The Light House is stepping in to provide a warm, safe place to rest. But knowing the perils of homelessness, the Light House has increased the threshold for activation. Used to be activated at 25 degrees. Now it is at 32 degrees. If you are homeless or know someone that is homeless–please remember the Light House and the Stanton Center are thee for you this winter.

On the heels of Amanda Gorman stealing the show at the Inauguration, Annapolis Mayor Buckley is looking to find the City’s next Poet Laureate. The current one, Temple Cone was appointed in 2018 for a two year term, and now they are looking for a fresh voice. It is a paying gig with a $500/year honorarium. You need to be 18, live, work, or attend a school in the City and know poetry. You can find out how to apply at the City’s Website annapolis.gov and then use the search box for poet laureate.

When you have a goal to raise $2 million and you come up with $1.76 million in the middle of a global pandemic–let’s call that a HUGE win for Special Olympics of Maryland and the 24th Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge. Of course it was not held on the chilly beach at Sandy Point State park, but plungers were asked to plunge safely at home and get creative and submit a video. Hundreds of videos were submitted and you can vote for your favorite on the Plunge MD Facebook page. At the end of the week, they’ll tally up the votes and pick the Plunger of the Year!

With the winter weather here, there are a few closings you need to know about. The morning COVID testing and vaccination clinics in the County are canceled –if you had an appointment, the Health Department will be in touch. Afternoon clinics are expected to go off as planned and they will be back on track on Wednesday.

As will the schools. Anne Arundel County Schools closed yesterday which pushed the end of semester break for the kids to today–so no school for kids today. However, teachers were supposed to be working today and last we checked they were still scheduled. And the libraries in the county have also decided to close for the day due to the weather.

And finally…and speaking of libraries. February is Black History Month and our area is rich with cultural history –if you didn’t get a chance to read Carl Snowden’s latest column in The Capital–check that out. But…back to the library. They have a month long series of virtual programming to celebrate Black History Month. Most of them are geared to ages 6-10, but several are for adults as well. Discussions, author talks, concerts, all on tap via zoom. Get all the details and pre-register at the library’s website aacpl.net

Last Saturday was our final re-run of the business series with Pedal Power Kids and we will be starting them up again probably on the 13th. But, if you know of a local business that wants to chat about themselves, let me know. We'd love to feature as many as we can as we move through this pandemic!

