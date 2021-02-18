February 18, 2021 | Daily News Brief | New COVID Strain in MD. Clinics Cancelled. No SOck Burn This Year.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And to the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

Today…Maryland now has all three variants of the COVID-19 virus as the Brazil Variant was discovered in a deceased man. Vaccine and testing clinics have been cancelled for today due to the weather. The new flags in Annapolis are part of a celebration of Black History Month and represent the African diaspora. And the Annapolis Maritme Museum has cancelled the Oyster Roast & Sock Burning for the second year, but the Winter Lecture Series tonight with Gary Jobson is still a go!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, February 18th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, for the second Thursday in a row, it is snow. More on that later from George. OK, so let’s get into it.

Last night, Governor Hogan announced that the latest variant of the COVID-19 virus is now in Maryland. The Brazil variant was discovered in a deceased male from the National Capital Region who recently traveled overseas. This variant, like the UK and the South African ones that have already shown up in Maryland, is more transmissible than the original and it is yet to be determined if it is more severe and the CDC has not determined if the vaccines currently available will work to their full potential.

And due to the weather today, the Anne Arundel County Health Department has cancelled all vaccine and testing clinics scheduled for today. People with appointments will be notified with rescheduling information. They do expect to be up and running on Friday, but stay tuned as that could change throughout the day–and if it does, we’ll have an update on Eye On Annapolis.

If you noticed some different flags in downtown Annapolis, they are representing the African diaspora as part of the celebration of Black History Month. In all, there are 75 flags representing nations and regions in Africa, South America, the Caribbean and the US. The project was conceived by the City’s African American Community Services Specialist Adetola Ajayi. And, mark your calendars, the City is planning to host a Black History Month Celebration on February 27th.

And as we wrap it up today….bummer news. The Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park has cancelled, for the second year, their annual Oyster Roast and Sock Burning which was to be on March 20th. Even with the restrictions, the event which usually draws 500 plus people would be limited to 100 and the whole restriction thing is still subject to change. So, cross that one off the calendar and look forward to 2022. BUT, they have NOT cancelled tonight’s Winter Lecture Series. Up tonight at 7pm is our own local world-class sailor–Gary Jobson. Tickets are $10 and available at amaritime.org but my suggestion is to become a member at the First Mate Level or higher (which is only $100) and the lectures are free–among other perks! Again– amaritime.org

OK that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know about us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company and Brian Griffiths from The Duckpin.

It is Thursday so of course we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And as we do every day, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All of that in just about 60 seconds!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast