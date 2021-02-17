February 17, 2021 | Daily News Brief | COVID Relief On Way. Baltimore Sun Sold. Call Center For COVID Appointments.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Comptroller Franchot says help is on the way! Maryland has a new toll free call center to help seniors with getting COVID vaccines. The Baltimore Sun along with The Capital may have been sold. Some more info on a Hillsmere fire. Annapolis names new Deputy Police Chief. And Seeds 4 Success is looking for some volunteers!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, February 17th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Good news for COVID relief. In Comptroller Franchot’s press conference yesterday, he said that his office was already processing direct payments to qualified Marylanders and they could see the money in their accounts by Friday. If you are awaiting adjudication on your unemployment claim–there are 32,000 of you–as soon as the Department of Labor sends a list to the Comptroller, $1000 will be on the way to you. To check to see if you qualify, or to check the status, MarylandTaxes.gov/reliefact will let you know along with all of the details of the other assistance to businesses. Great news for a Wednesday morning!

And to help the seniors in Maryland who may not have Internet access, the State has established a phone line to assist in getting set up for vaccines and answer questions. The line is 1-855-MD-GO-VAX. or 855-634-6829. According to the Maryland Health Department in one day they booked 2000 appointments. But what the health department says and reality seem to be a little far apart. WTOP spoke with dozens of people who say they were hung up upon, put on indefinite hold, promised callbacks and nothing. The Health Department said they handled 39,000 calls with 310 people. And WTOP tried and got a message saying there was a 10 minute wait time and they gave up after 25. So, if this is something you plan to use, sounds like you need to prepare for some frustration.

Here’s a shocker. It seems like The Baltimore Sun and its baby Sun papers–The Capital, Maryland Gazette, and the Carroll County Times may have been sold. Alden Capital is acquiring Tribune Media (Tribune is the parent company of The Sun and Alden is their largest shareholder) but spinning off The Sun and the baby Suns to a new non-profit, the Sunlight for All Institute. The non-profit is headed by Stewart Bainum, a Montgomery County billionaire that founded Choice Hotels and operates nursing homes. There are, of course. some hurdles to clear, but it looks encouraging and this is great news for our local paper. Stay tuned.

Following up on the story about the fire in Hillsmere on Monday night. The house was thankfully unoccupied and suffered extensive damage. No estimate is available yet and the cause is under investigation. It did take 30 minutes to put under control and the Annapolis, Anne Arundel and Naval Academy fire departments all responded. One firefighter was slightly injured and treated and released for minor burns at the Hopkins Bayview Burn Center.

Annapolis has a new Deputy Chief of Police. Stan Brandford retired several years ago from the Baltimore City Police Department and was hired by Chief Ed Jackson in January 2020 as a civilian cold case investigator. Yesterday, Mayor Buckley swore him in as a sworn officer who is now the number two man in the department!

And finally, do you have what it takes to make a difference in the life of a kid? Seeds 4 Success is looking for some volunteer tutors and mentors to work with kids from lower income housing in our community to help them build the foundation for academic success. Tutors will work with a student one hour a week. Mentors will work with a student 6 hours a month and both can be in person or virtual for now. They need 16 volunteers right now…6 for elementary, 5 for middle, and 3 for high school aged kids and 2 that are in the scholarship program. Sign up or learn more at seeds4success.org /volunteer. And if you can’t volunteer…check them out–a great organization to support any way that you can!

