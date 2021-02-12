February 12, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Hogan with a COVID update. Pittman remembers 500 lives lost. Legislature taxes advertising. Valentine’s suggestions.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And to the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! And The Duckpin Podcast!

Today…Governor Hogan had an update on vaccination sites, some relaxed restrictions and a few other things. County Executive Pittman paused to reflect on the 500 lives lost to COVID in the County. The legislature looks like they will sign the Kirwin bill into law along with one to tax digital advertisers. And I have a few suggestions for Valentine’s Day!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, February 12th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Governor Hogan took to the airwaves again yesterday afternoon with a COVID-19 update. He lamented the lack of vaccines, but lauded the state’s preparation to administer them if we got them. He has launched a program to provide 1 million tests for public and non-public schools statewide, lifted the visitation restrictions on hospitals and nursing homes, is going to meet with President Biden today in the Oval Office, will open a mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium …. just two block from the other one at the convention center, has plans for more sites in western and southern Maryland as well as the Eastern Shore, and will be providing a 4 week look-ahead for vaccines to local health departments. Hopefully we are slowly getting there.

Yesterday morning, County Executive Pittman was at the Health Department and said nothing for 8.5 minutes as bells rang out. That is 500 seconds and one second to remember each life lost to COVID in the County. In brief remarks he said that they were infected against their will because we as a community, country, and world, failed to stop the spread of this virus. Just over 34,000 county residents have been infected and 501 have died. In some encouraging news, yesterday there were no new deaths from the virus–the first time that has happened since January 3rd.

Over in the State House, the House of Delegates has over ridden another Hogan veto. This time it is on the hastily crafted tax on digital advertising services. So, when you see a Google ad or a Facebook ad or a Twitter ad, those services will be paying a tax to Maryland. The legislature estimates it to be a $250m per year revenue source. The opinion from Attorney General Frosh there is risk that it will be successfully challenged and found unconstitutional. However, like the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, this also needs the State Senate to sign off on it before it becomes law. Stay tuned.

And finally, Sunday is Valentine’s Day, go get your sweetie some flowers from The Gateway Florist today or tomorrow and tell Amanda that we sent you and hope she doesn’t throw you out! Some sweets from Sweetheart Patisserie. And a romantical drive in movie on Saturday at the Annapolis Town Center. They are showing Casablanca at 530 and LaLa Land at 830 and there are a very few tickets left–if this is for you… visitatc.com will be the place to score your ticket!

OK that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know about us. It really helps!

A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville , to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company and to Brian over at The Duckpin Podcast.

And it is Friday, so I will simply say have a great weekend, have a great Valentine’s Day, be safe, wash your hands and I’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young is here with your locally forecast winter weather report. He’s coming up in about 60 seconds, but first–you know the drill– Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast