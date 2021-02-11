February 11, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Teachers start vaccinating. Sports shuffle. Safe Surrender. Happy B-Day Rotary! A cool lecture!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Teachers are starting to get vaccinated today, but it will take some time to do them all. Schools have re-adjusted the re-adjusted sports schedule for fall and spring competition. Anne Arundel County Sheriff Jim Fredericks is hoping people will take advantage of a new program called Safe Surrender. The Annapolis Rotary has a bunchof $1500 scholarships to give away to kids in certain zip codes AND they are turning 100 today–be sure to check out the bonus pod we dropped last night. And finally, tonight’s Winter Lecture Series at the Annapolis Maritime Museum looks to be fascinating–a battle on the Bay during the American Revolution!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, February 11th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, with the snow in town again, I hope it is not a snow day for teachers! Anne Arundel County Public School teachers are scheduled to begin receiving vaccinations today. The County Fire Department will administer the vaccines at Severna Park High School. They will be prioritizing teachers already in the classrooms for special education and CAT South and North, food service workers and janitorial and maintenance staff followed by educators and staff. However, there are still not nearly enough vaccines for everyone. They are expected to vaccinate 1,500 today. Based on a US Department of Education report, there are 5616 teacher and 4637 administration and educational support staff. So, there you go!

And speaking of schools. After what the district is calling a “dialogue”, I might call it a mass freak out, they have decided to once again modify the athletic competition rules for Fall and Spring Sports to allow each to have a 4 week competitive season. Key dates..Fall tryouts and practices will begin on Monday, February 16th. Spring will be April 17th. For specifics, head to Eye On Annapolis and check it out, or you can find it at aacps.org

I have some good news and some bad news–it just depends if you have an active warrant for your arrest or not! Anne Arundel County Sheriff Jim Fredericks has announced a new program to help reduce a backlog of nearly 10,000 outstanding warrants. The program is called Safe Surrender and warrants range from unresolved traffic tickets to some pretty serious felonies. You can check to see if you have any and make arrangements to resolve them. The sheriff says that this is a safer way for deputies to serve some warrants and he referenced the increased number of shootings while trying to serve a warrant. As for the good news, my name is not on this list! If you want to check on yourself, or your neighbors and friends…head to aacounty.org/sheriff and sheriff has always been a tough word for me to spell and for anyone else like me, it is SHERIFF

If you are a kid looking to go to college next year and live in the 21401, 21403, 21409, or 21144 zip codes, go to annapolisrotary.org and apply for one of their scholarships for $1500. You have some time, the deadline is April 1 and that’s no joke. And $1500 is a HUGE help. And speaking of the Annapolis Rotary– HAPPY BIRTHDAY! They turn 100 today and will be celebrating all year. Make sure you check out the bonus pod we dropped last night at 6pm with Chara Hutzell and Chera Howey and got all the scoop.

And finally, if you are looking for something to do tonight to strengthen your mind and increase your curiosity? Head to amaritime.org right now and sign up for tonight’s Winter Lecture Series installment. It is only $10…but free if you have certain tiers of membership–and you really SHOULD be a member. But tonight it is about the 1781 Battle for the Chesapeake which was a decisive battle in the American Revolution. Dr. Bill Cogar will be presenting and he is the Executive Director of the Historic Naval Ships Association. And yes, it’s virtual!

