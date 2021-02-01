February 1, 2021 | Daily News Brief | New COVID strain. Vaccine shortages. Bank closures. Musician help. Reddit, Ganme Stop and Hedge Funds explained

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A new strain of COVID has been discovered in Maryland. The State has advised the County that they will be reducing their vaccine allotment to focus on private delivery and mass vaccination sites. The AAEDC has a fantastic new program for minority, woman, or veteran owned businesses. TD Bank is closing their area branches and BB&T is also closing their Eastport branch–Severn Bank is a great alternative. AMFM is extending the deadline to file for assistance so if you are a musician, get on it.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for her always outstanding Money Monday Report! And today she does an ELI5 (simple explanation) of the whole Reddit, Game Stop, Hedge Fund controversy.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, February 1st, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope you had a fantastic weekend…my weekend had me thinking about prepping for the big old snowstorm by going grocery shopping, but then when I saw the parking lot, I thought better of it, went home and had a beer! Did a little shoveling and ended up playing online virtual poker with some reformed local politicians last night. We’ll let you guess who they were and who came out on top. Discretion you know. Anyhow, it is Monday, and it is now February, so let’s get into it!

Just as we start to loosen up restrictions, another wrench is tossed into the mix. On Saturday, we learned that the new South African variant of the virus is in Maryland and in the “Baltimore Region”. It is only one case so far … there are now three known cases in the country so Go Maryland…but it is considered far more transmissible than the other strains, but not any more severe. They believe current tests will detect it, but more testing needs to be done to see if the current vaccines work on it. Concerning to State Health officials is that the person who tested positive had not traveled internationally, so it likely was picked up here.

And speaking of vaccines, over the weekend, Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman took to social media to lament some new news from the state. The state has notified counties that their vaccine allotments will continue to be reduced and that the state is putting their focus on private delivery–the Walmarts, CVSs and Giants, as well as the state operated mass vaccination sites. As this plays out, all I have to say is that as far as the testing and vaccinations have gone. our health department has been pretty stellar and I think this is a mistake.

In business news. If you are a minority, women, or veteran owned business in Anne Arundel County that is struggling, there is good news. The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation has launched a new program called the INCLUSIVE VENTURES PROGRAM. In a very brief nutshell, you apply; if accepted you participate in a three hour class held weekly for six weeks with business mentors. At the end, you will have a better understanding of how to thrive, understand the help the AAEDC can offer and be given a $5000 grant. Applications must be submitted by February 19th and to qualify you need to be a minority, women, or veteran owned business in the county that has at least two years in business and is producing some revenue. All the deets at aaedc.org and click the minority business link at the top of the page.

And I am not so sure how big they were in the area, but TD Bank with branches in Arnold and Edgewater will be closing those branches by March. All in all they have six branches in the region. The cited COVID as a factor as banking is rapidly switching from brick-and-mortar to digital. And with the same story and different bank, BB&T will be closing their Eastport branch on 6th Street by the end of March. Looking for a solid local bank? SevernBank is a good choice with branches in Annapolis and Edgewater. Severn bank dot com

And finally, a while ago, we told you about AMFM..that group that is doing wonders to help out of work musicians in the area… they were accepting applications for a new distribution until last night, but they have extended it to February 7th. So, if you are a musician that is getting screwed because of COVID… head to am-fm.org and apply. And if you are NOT a musician but love local music–please go there as well and consider making a small donation… or a large one. Again am-fm.org

It is Monday, so of course we have Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina with your Monday Money Report; and of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report complete with what to expect today and tomorrow before we are out of this muck.

