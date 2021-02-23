Factors to Look for in an RV Power Converter

Without a correctly working power converter, RV appliances and electrical fixtures won’t operate. The converter makes sure that the power is properly distributed through the RV, 12V is supplied to the DC systems once the RV is plugged into shore power or being run off a generator, and the house batteries are kept charged. It is among those not highly thought of, apparatus.

What is an RV Power Converter?

An RV power converter is a device that takes the DC voltage coming from your RV’s batteries and changes it to 120V AC. This is commonly referred to as the “house” voltage. An RV converter allows you to use appliances in your RV that run on regular house current. Certain products require specific characteristics of an RV power converter, so it is important to understand just what you need to charge your devices.

What Does an RV Power Converter Do?

When using an on-board generator or connecting your RV to an external electrical source, the converter reduces the 120 Volt AC current to 12 Volt DC. This is the typical type of current used to power most RV appliances and accessories in the RV. It basically prevents the RV’s battery from being drained when you’re connected to a different source of power. If the converter has an issue, the onboard batteries are the sole source of power. If they’re drained, you would not have the ability to charge lots of the accessories that you rely on.

Types of Power Converters

There are some distinct kinds and setups of power converters and chargers to pick from.

High-output converter: if you will need a whole lot of power, be sure that you find a model with as much as 80-90 amps.

Outside of both of these choices, there are plenty of converters that have deck mounts and distribution panels which you could twist to a side wall or the floor of your RV.

Buying an RV Power Converter? Here are Factors You Need to Consider

When you’re buying an RV power converter, there are a number of factors that you will need to bear in mind. Consider these factors when you’re selecting your next unit.

Consider Your Power Needs

Different devices consume different amounts of power. You need a power converter with enough wattage to supply the various appliances you intend to use in your RV such as TVs, refrigerators, and air conditioners. Take an inventory of the units you wish to run inside your RV. You’ll be better prepared when shopping for a power converter if you determine the total watts needed.

Consider the Price

Before you head out to shop for one, it is important that you do your research. There are several factors that will impact the price of an RV power converter. Before heading out to the store, it may help to review these factors so that you will have a general idea of how much you have to spend and a ballpark figure of how much you should be paying for one.

Installation

Installation is one of the important things to look for in an RV power converter. Before plugging your converter in, you’ll want to make sure it is easy to install. You should check out CallofTheOpenRoad.com for the ranges of RV Power Converter and their installation process. If you are going to install it outdoors, keep in mind that there might be some challenges that come with installing it outside your vehicle.

Protection for Your Electronics and Appliances

When looking for a power converter for your RV, it’s important to know the wattage and volts that are compatible with your RV. Many power converters are meant to be compatible with certain appliances and electronics, while many RV accessories and electronics may not work with your own power converter.

Dependability and Durability

A good RV power converter is one that will be dependable. This means that you will find it lasts a long time giving you consistently good performance. Before buying any RV converter, you need to consider how reliable the product is. It should be built of durable components that can withstand environmental factors and also produce the consistent performance of its functions with little to no glitches.

Consider the Size of Your RV

The size of your recreational vehicle would determine the size of your RV power converter. There are varieties of sizes to choose from when it comes to RV converters, however, it is crucial that you use only a converter that can handle the size of your RV battery and the electricity consumption of the appliances in your RV.

When looking for the right RV power converter, be sure to find one that’s both powerful and portable. You want enough juice to charge up the common appliances while on a cross-country trip, but you want a size big enough that you don’t have to worry about lugging it around in your car or trailer. Of course, there are other factors, you’ll also want to look into; this piece covers some of the most important. Enjoy your road trip!

