DPW recognized for construction management for three capital projects

Three separate capital projects in Anne Arundel County were recognized for outstanding construction management by the Construction Management Association of America. The Brooklyn Park Senior Center, Ridgeway Sewage Pumping Station, and the Cpl. Charles B. Butch Troyer Police Training Center received Project Achievement Awards for promoting professionalism and excellence in the management of the construction process.

The Ridgeway Sewage Pumping Station and Brooklyn Park Senior Center capital projects were awarded for Projects with Constructed Value Less than $5 million. The Police Training Center capital project won for Project with Constructed Value between $5 and $15 million.

Content Continues Below

“These projects represent the innovation and creativity we expect during the construction of our capital projects,” said Department of Public Works Director, Christopher Phipps. “Congratulations to our contractors and County engineers for delivering these vital projects to our communities.”

Gannett Fleming was the County’s selected Construction Manager for the Ridgeway Sewage Pumping Station capital project. Development Facilitators, Inc. was the Construction Manager for both the Brooklyn Park Senior Center and Troyer Police Training Center.

The Ridgeway Sewage Pumping Station project in Glen Burnie consisted of the design, construction, and inspection of improvements to the facility. The improvements improved overall safety and equipment access. Upgrades also made it easier to facilitate maintenance activities.

The Brooklyn Park Senior Center Capital Project contract was for the design and construction of expansion of approximately 2,000 square feet of the facility and the renovation of the existing space.

The Cpl. Charles B. Butch Troyer Police Training Center project included the design and construction of new administration and fitness buildings at the existing Police Academy site in Davidsonville. Site improvements included a running track, the creation of a scenario-based training complex, and renovations of the firearms building and pistol range.

The 12th annual Project Achievement Awards program was open to any capital project within Maryland. Entries represented categories such as transportation, education, water and wastewater, healthcare, commercial, government, residential, and environment. The Anne Arundel County projects competed with projects from Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, and Howard Counties, as well as, the City of Baltimore.

We spoke with DPW Director Chris Phipps on our podcast, have a listen:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS