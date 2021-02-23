Downtown Annapolis Partnership Receives $244K Main Street Grant from Maryland

Governor Larry Hogan today announced $7 million in awards for 41 Main Street programs across the state. The funding will support small businesses and other economic recovery efforts in both the state- and Baltimore City-designated Main Street communities. Through this relief, more than 5,000 businesses will be eligible for support from their local Main Street program. This includes $244,000 to th Downtown Annapolis Partnership.

“Maryland communities would not be the same without our vibrant, historic Main Streets,” said Governor Hogan. “We are proud to support local small businesses and help them recover from the economic toll brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

These awards mark the third phase of the Maryland Strong: Economic Recovery Initiative administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. Governor Hogan previously announced more than $8 million in awards for tourism-related institutions and $30 million in awards for entertainment venues, promoters and independently-owned movie theaters through this initiative.

All of the state’s 33 designated Main Street Maryland communities and Baltimore City’s eight designated Main Street neighborhoods applied for and received awards to support their operating and capital grants to businesses in their districts. A full list of awardees is available here. (PDF)

“The pandemic has hit our small businesses particularly hard,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “The state and Baltimore City Main Street programs have a crucial role to play in supporting those businesses, and this funding will allow them to provide grants to their local businesses that will ultimately restore the vitality of their commercial districts and impact Maryland’s economic recovery.”

Last year, the impact of the local efforts of the state’s 33 designated Main Street Maryland communities resulted in 180 businesses expanding or opening, 665 new jobs, and 130 private and public investments totaling over $80 million. Since 1998, the total impact of these efforts has resulted in nearly 3,300 businesses expanding or opening, over 12,000 new jobs, and more than 6,000 private and public investments totaling over $740 million.

Last week, the governor signed the bipartisan RELIEF Act of 2021 into law, delivering more than $1 billion in tax relief and economic stimulus for struggling families and small businesses who are suffering as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about the state’s Main Street Maryland program, visit mainstreetmaryland.org.

