Donation trailers now installed at County regional parks

The Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks in cooperation with the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and Right Away Storage have donation trailers in place for park visitors to donate non-perishable food items. All donations are distributed by the Anne Arundel County Food Bank to residents in need. COVID-19 has affected many of our county residents and your donations are greatly appreciated and will benefit many.

Donation trailers will be available during normal park hours (7:00 a.m. to dusk). They will be placed in a visible park location for easy access to drop off donation items.

The trailers will be located at the four regional parks listed below.

Quiet Waters Park – 600 Quiet Waters Park Rd, Annapolis (parking lot J by Visitor Center).

Kinder Farm Park – 1001 Kinder Farm Park Rd, Millersville (past gatehouse in Visitor Center main parking lot).

Downs Park – 8311 John Downs Loop, Pasadena (Visitor Center parking lot).

Lake Waterford Park – 830 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena (in front of the park office in the main parking lot).

