Come Meet the Arundel Ambasador on March 6th

At a time when many individuals are considering the possibility of a safe, socially distanced spring getaway, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) is launching a mobile visitor information center to bring the destination to them. Wrapped with images promoting the entire destination, the 8.5’ x 20’ Arundel Ambassador trailer features two 65” televisions and a sound system enabling VAAAC to showcase its partners via videos and live streamed performances.

VAAAC Chairman of the Board Gary Jobson says at a time when many consumers are staying close to home, the mobile visitor information center will plant the seed for a future trip. “The Arundel Ambassador will give drive market-area residents a taste of all that awaits them in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, so when they’re ready to travel, they’ll choose us.”

Before the Arundel Ambassador hits the road, VAAAC is inviting area residents to check it out during a Saturday, March 6 sneak preview on West Street across from the 26 West Street Visitor Center. Interested individuals are invited to stop by between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to see the Arundel Ambassador and its team in action – streaming videos, handing out giveaways, and promoting the entire county.

Content Continues Below

The following Saturday, March 13, the Arundel Ambassador will make its first official appearance – celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at Killarney House in Davidsonville. On Saturday, March 20, it will be at Historic London Town and Gardens in Edgewater as part of the March 19-21 Maryland Day festivities. Downtown Annapolis visitors are invited to see the Arundel Ambassador in action at City Dock on Sunday, March 21. The VAAAC’s mobile visitor information center will wrap up its March calendar at Quiet Waters Park on Saturday, March 27. Each of the March appearances will be from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The mobile visitor information center’s initial appearances will focus primarily on cross-county promotion of partner businesses. According to Jobson, “Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County wants to help area residents discover what’s in their own backyards. The Arundel Ambassador is a perfect way to help generate local awareness and support for businesses and attractions throughout the county.”

As the season progresses and consumers begin traveling more, the Arundel Ambassador will expand its outreach to promote Annapolis and Anne Arundel County at trade shows, conventions, sporting events, and high traffic consumer outlets across Maryland and beyond. When the Arundel Ambassador is not on the road, it will be housed at Humdinger Productions in Crofton, where it was designed and purchased.

To learn more about the Arundel Ambassador and its appearance schedule, visit www.VisitAnnapolis.org

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB