BWI seeking community partners for complimentary concourse space

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is offering local charitable nonprofits the opportunity to increase public awareness among airport travelers through the Community Partners Program. The program provides space in the BWI Marshall Airport terminal for nonprofits to display information highlighting their important work.

“Nonprofit groups continue to provide critical services to our local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “We are proud to support these organizations and their important missions.”

Launched in 2019, the BWI Marshall Airport Community Partners Program offers 15 locations in the terminal for nonprofits to display messages and information. The service provides a six-month opportunity that is free of charge. Applications for the initiative are accepted twice per year. The deadline for the current round of applications is February 12, 2021.

Charitable nonprofits from throughout Maryland and the National Capital Region are invited to submit applications to be considered for the program. For details and the application, go to the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Aviation Administration (MDOT MAA) community relations website, bit.ly/BWIcommunitypartners.

As more people return to air travel during the COVID-19 recovery, BWI Marshall remains the busiest airport in the region. The airport and its partners are focused on safe and healthy travel. Customers are reminded the BWI Marshall Airport terminal remains open only to ticketed passengers and employees, and that masks or face coverings are required in the terminal.

Other health and safety initiatives at BWI Marshall include enhanced cleaning and sanitation; hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the terminal; protective barriers at security checkpoints, ticket counters and information desks; and physical distance markers in high-traffic areas. Health and safety information is provided on information displays and overhead announcements.



