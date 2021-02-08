--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Brooklyn Park man charged with 16 counts of possession of child pornography

| February 08, 2021, 03:17 PM

On May 12, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit initiated an investigation from a report child pornography on a website. The information was provided by the “National Center for Missing and Exploited Children” (NCMEC) which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent child victimization.

Detectives named a suspect, identified as a 32-year old male from the 700 block of Hammonds Lane in Brooklyn, Maryland. They executd a search warrant and numerous digital devices were seized for analysis. Upon the results of the forensic analysis, detectives recovered approximately one thousand (1,000) images of child pornography.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of the suspect charging him with sixteen counts of possession of child pornography and six counts of distribution of child pornography. On February 6, 2021, the suspect was placed under arrest without incident. He is currently being held without bail at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this or other incidents involving the suspect, to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700.

