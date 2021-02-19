Brendan Sailing Opens Registration for 2021 Summer Camps for Youth with Learning Differences

Brendan Sailing has announced that registration is open for the 2021 Summer Camp Season. This year, Brendan features both one and two weekday camp programs at their Bembe Beach location in Annapolis. St Mary’s College of Maryland will host a ten-day residential camp and a week-long day camp in Southern Maryland. An early bird discount of up to $100 is extended for registration by April 1st. Scholarships are available, no youth is ever turned down for inability to pay.

Charlie Arms, Executive Director, says “We are excited to get back on the water. We have a great protocol to keep everyone safe with the assurance of full refunds in the event of program cancellation due to public health concerns. Furthermore, if any student or family is affected by COVID-19 and is not able to attend, a full refund will be offered to the family.”

In addition, Evan McCarthy will be returning to the program as Head Instructor. Evan is a familiar face at Brendan Sailing, as he begins his 5th season as an instructor after many years as a camper with Brendan Sailing.

Brendan Sailing is a 501(C)(3) non-profit founded in 1985, is dedicated to building pathways for self-confidence and personal growth in children with Learning Differences through individually tailored experiential instruction in sailing. For more information, please visit www.brendansailing.org

