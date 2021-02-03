Both Bowtie Cinemas in Annapolis to open this Friday

Bow Tie Cinemas has announced that it will open its Annapolis Mall 11 and Harbour 9 movie theaters on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

The renovated, luxury theaters will play brand new Hollywood movies like Wonder Woman 1984, Denzel Washington’s The Little Things, Croods: A New Age, The Marksman and more.

Customers of both locations will be able to host a Private Movie Party for up to 20 guests in the comfort of their own auditorium. The private screening is a fun and safe way to return to the movies in a secluded space with friends, family, and proper social distancing. A Private Movie Party can be booked on Bow Tie’s website for as low as $99.



Content Continues Below

“We are thrilled to be able to re-open our Annapolis Mall and Harbour theaters on February 5. We are ready to demonstrate our CinemaSafe® protocols to our loyal audience in Annapolis and will ensure everyone has a great experience!” said Joseph Masher, chief operating officer, Bow Tie Cinemas.

Tickets for the first week of movies and Private Movie Party bookings are available now for purchase at BowTieCinemas.com and on the Bow Tie App.

Bow Tie is one of the hundreds of Exhibitors participating in the CinemaSafe® NATO initiative. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bow Tie Cinemas has instituted numerous new policies to keep its customers and employees safe and to comply with applicable guidelines. They include:

100 percent reserved seating in all auditoriums

Auditorium capacity limitations of 25 percent of available seating

A temporary waiver of all advanced ticketing fees on its website or mobile app

Selling seats in an alternating pattern so that each customer will have an empty seat on either side

Upgrades to its mobile app and lobby kiosks to allow for contact-free purchasing of tickets and concession items

Mandatory wearing of facemask for staff and customers in all parts of the theater unless consuming food and beverages in their seat

Installation of plexiglass barriers at box office and concession

Frequent cleaning of touch points throughout the day

Enhancements to overnight professional cleaning

Added social distancing markers and directional signage

Limitations on restroom and lobby capacities

For a full list of safety protocols and procedures, visit BowTieCinemas.com/SafeCinema



Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB