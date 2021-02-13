BONUS PODCAST: SuperBowl Commercial Recap, Shamrock Stroll, and Valentines Day Drink Suggestions

In this month’s pocast with the beer gurus at Katcef Brothers we are all over the place!

A critique of the Superbowl ads including the Anheuser-Busch corporate one, the Cutwater one and my favorite–the Jeep one with The Boss. But there is also 31 days of a Shamrock Stroll coming up on March 1st, so we touch on that and all the great local bars and restaurants that can help you with your Bud Light fix and hook you up with a coozie!

Valentines Day is here, and the recommendation from the Katcef crew is Buds and Babes and the new 100 calorie …and aptly named… Babe 100.

And speaking of Babe, we do go off the rails a bit when Cassie takes control of the Zoom call and plays a hysterical outtake reel of Bill trying to film a Babe spot. Definitely worth the listen!

It was fun. As always!

Have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Entertainment, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB