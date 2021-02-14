BONUS PODCAST: Local Photog Creates Restaurant Recipe Book to Benefit Feed Anne Arundel
When COVID hit in 2020, Danielle Lundberg’s portrait photography business (Danielle W. Press) took a hit. But she was better off than many and decided to do something to help the greater community–and Naptown Food was born.
Danielle is a photographer first; and a foodie falls closer to the bottom of the list, so she took what she knows to your local favorite restaurants with a simple ask. “Give me a recipe and allow me to photograph it, and I will produce a book and have the proceeds benefit Feed Anne Arundel.”
And now, after months of work, the book is ready to be printed and pre-orders are being accepted. And now, you need to get yours!
Have a listen!
Links:
- Pre-Order Naptown Food Recipe Book
- Check out Naptown Food
- Check out Danielle W. Press Portrait Photography
- Donate to Feed Anne Arundel
