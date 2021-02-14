--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
BONUS PODCAST: Local Photog Creates Restaurant Recipe Book to Benefit Feed Anne Arundel

| February 14, 2021, 06:00 PM

When COVID hit in 2020, Danielle Lundberg’s portrait photography business (Danielle W. Press) took a hit. But she was better off than many and decided to do something to help the greater community–and Naptown Food was born.

Danielle is a photographer first; and a foodie falls closer to the bottom of the list, so she took what she knows to your local favorite restaurants with a simple ask. “Give me a recipe and allow me to photograph it, and I will produce a book and have the proceeds benefit Feed Anne Arundel.

Liquified Creative

And now, after months of work, the book is ready to be printed and pre-orders are being accepted.  And now, you need to get yours!

Have a listen!

