BONUS PODCAST: AAEDC’s Inclusive Ventures Program

Sometimes a great business never gets off the ground because of the basics. The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation wants to change that.

Today, we speak with Keasha Kaythe, CEcD who was one of the driving forces behind the Inclusive Ventures Program (IVP) which is a new, unique program to give minority, women, and veteran owned businesses some mentorship in the areas that typically challenge small businesses. The six-week program is free (but you need to apply and space is very limited) and in the end, in addition to the knowledge, businesses will walk away with $5,000 in granted seed money.

Have a listen!

This bonus podcast is a perfect one to kick off the re-launch of our Legacy Business Spotlight series which will release at noon on Saturdays. If you know of a business that we should spotlight, please send us an email at [email protected]

