Basic Requirements to Qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance

Whether or not you can qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance will depend on a number of things, including your age, work history, and physical or mental health. Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is a program that provides monthly cash benefits to people who can’t work for at least a year due to a disability. There are two parts of the program: SSDI and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). This article will focus on SSDI.

What is Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI)?

Social Security is a federally sponsored government program created to pay benefits to individuals who become disabled and are incapable of performing work. These disability benefits help safeguard the disabled from becoming impoverished. Applicants apply for SSDI through the Social Security Administration (SSA). SSDI is one of two disability programs created by the government.

What are the Basic Requirements to Be Eligible for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI)?

To be eligible for SSDI, you should meet the entirety of the accompanying criteria:

You Should Have Worked in a Job Covered by Social Security

One of the primary basic requirements to qualify for social security however is you need to have worked in a job that is covered by the Social Security program. That may seem obvious, but it can be a bit more complicated than you think and you may need to seek counsel according to the Terry Law Firm a prominent Gatlinburg social security lawyer, in order to explain the complicated aspects to you. Basically, in order to be eligible for this government benefit program, you must verify that you meet certain requirements.

There’s also an application process that involves gathering various documents and filling out SSA forms.

You Should Have Worked in the Job for 5 of the Past 10 Years

The general basic requirement to qualify for Social Security disability insurance coverage is that you have worked a certain number of years in covered employment. The length of time you need to work depends on your age.

However, this person must have worked five out of the last 10 years (60 months) in covered employment to qualify for Social Security Disability coverage. Most recipients of the SSDI benefits need to have also worked recently.

This means If you had worked in your younger years, and took 6 years off to raise a family, you will not meet the criteria to qualify for Social Security disability benefits. Most SSDI beneficiaries need to have worked as recently as 5 of the last 10 years.

Note that younger employees may be eligible for disability benefits with shorter work credits. Should you become disabled before age 24, you must have obtained 6 credits in the three years preceding the occurrence of your disability.

If you become impaired between the ages of 24 and 31, you require credits for half of that time between the age of 21 and the beginnings of your disability. For instance, if you become disabled at 29 years of age, you will need four years of previous work or 16 credits.

Have a Medical Condition That Prevents You from Working and Renders You Disabled (according to SSA’s definition of “disabled”)

To be eligible for social security disability insurance (SSDI), a person must have a medical condition that prevents them from getting any type of work and will render them disabled. The Social Security Administration (SSA) defines disabling conditions covered by SSDI as “severe disabilities or impairments that are so severe that they prevent an individual from doing any type of substantial gainful activity (SGA).”

To determine whether you are disabled, Social Security will consider your medical condition as a whole. It does not matter if the condition is permanent or temporary. As long as the medical impairment prevents you from performing substantial work that you can do based on your work history, and it can be expected to last for longer than one year or result in death, you may be eligible for SSDI benefits.

Some Additional Information

Benefits typically continue until you are able to work on a daily basis again. There is also a range of special laws, called ’employment bonuses,’ which include continuing benefits and health insurance coverage to help you make the transition back to work.

If you receive Social Security Disability Insurance when you reach full retirement age, the disability benefits will immediately be transferred to retirement benefits, but the sum will remain the same.

Social Security disability payments are among the most important payments you can make. They are not a handout, they are an entitlement that is given to those that qualify. If you or your husband/wife becomes disabled in any way, you are entitled to receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). Many people try to get this money but don’t fully understand how it works. That’s why it’s important for you to know the requirements to meet so that you can get it if you need it.

