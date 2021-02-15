Annual SOUPer Bowl Neaarly Doubles Goal for Light House

Organizers of the 15th Annual SOUPer Bowl Fundraiser for the Light House set a $1500 goal for this year’s event based on the pandemic’s challenging financial circumstances and the decision to hold the event online.

So when the tally from the week-long virtual campaign came in at $2911, there was much virtual celebration.

“The community really stepped up for the Light House,” said Scott Shelton, pastor at Heritage Baptist. “We have never done this as a virtual event. The in-person SOUPer Bowl lunch normally brings in between two to four thousand. We expected fewer contributions due to COVID. We are blown away and tremendously thankful.”

Since 2007, Heritage Baptist Church has set aside a day to serve bowls of soup in exchange for donations to the Light House Homeless Prevention Center, raising over $34,000 cumulatively. Using the connection between “soup” and the NFL championship game, the donation-only SOUPer Bowl Lunch caught community attention and launched what has become a tradition in Annapolis.

Pandemic precautions moved the 2020 event online. From February 1-7, a donation link – heritageloves.com/souper-bowl – featured soup recipes from local chefs, restaurants, and home cooks. The soup recipes will remain online through February.

Heritage Baptist is an affiliate congregational partner of the Light House. For more information, contact the church office at 410.263.6680 or through the website heritageloves.com

