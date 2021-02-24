Anne Arundel County Steps in to Prevent Evictions of HACA Residents

County Executive Steuart Pittman today announced an initiative to stave off a looming eviction crisis for residents living in City of Annapolis public housing units.

The effort will be led by Arundel Community Development Services, Inc. (ACDS) and will pair over 300 households residing in Housing Authority City of Annapolis (HACA)- owned units who are in arrears on their rent with a range of resources, including legal assistance, financial counseling and financial help.

“When news surfaced that over 300 residents of HACA properties would be at risk of eviction, I went immediately to the best eviction prevention team in Maryland: Arundel Community Development Services,” said County Executive Pittman. “With enthusiastic support from Alderman Gay, Mayor Buckley, and Melissa Maddox-Evans, ACDS put together a plan with the legal team at Civil Justice, Inc. to provide direct counseling assistance and services to every HACA resident who is behind on rent. These residents are our neighbors, and we cannot allow them to become homeless.”

The Anne Arundel County Renter Eviction Avoidance Program (REAP) is being launched after reports from HACA that over 300 households on their rent rolls are in arrears and will likely face eviction when the eviction moratoria are lifted. The initiative will be funded with $106,000 in County eviction prevention funds administered by ACDS.

“The immediate assistance provided by County Executive Pittman and his staff is critical in assisting the City of Annapolis and the Housing Authority (HACA) in the fight against the eviction crisis,” said Alderman DaJuan Gay, who represents the Sixth Ward in Annapolis. “The legal and tenant support residents will receive from Civil Justice, Inc. is key to creating fair compromises for families and HACA. Providing our constituents with peace of mind,” continued Alderman Gay.

ACDS will contract with Civil Justice, Inc., a nonprofit organization experienced in providing help to financially distressed residents and navigating landlord-tenant issues specific to public housing. Civil Justice, Inc. will hire a community liaison to connect residents with the right resources, including financial counseling provided by ACDS and other partners, legal assistance, and financial help offered through the County’s Eviction Prevention Program, as appropriate.

“There are 300 households who have probably 300 different situations, and this initiative will bring them help tailored to their unique situation,” said Kathleen Koch, Executive Director of ACDS. Melissa Maddox-Evans said “The Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis is glad to partner with Arundel Community Development Services, Inc. to provide these additional resources to our residents to address their rental assistance needs.”

For more information, residents may contact Kathleen Koch: 410-222-7600 or 410-991-8049.

