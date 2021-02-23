Annapolis Restaurant Week
Anne Arundel County Police Body-Cam Program on Target for September Implementation

| February 23, 2021, 01:54 PM

Photo: AACoPD

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has announced that its body worn camera (BWC) program is on track for implementation between July and September 2021. Funding for the body-worn camera program was included in the FY2021 budget. Following county procurement protocols, the police department selected the Axon Body 3 model camera. The goals of the body-worn camera program are to:

  • strengthen police accountability
  • promote de-escalation
  • enhance the ability to resolve officer-involved incidents and complaints
  • improve transparency
  • identify and correct internal agency issues
  • strengthen officer performance and safety
  • increase community safety

All sworn members of the agency will be issued two body-worn cameras to ensure they always have a charged device for their shift. The department will acquire approximately 50 additional devices which will be available as spares, if necessary.

The first deployment of body-worn cameras is expected in the second half of calendar year 2021. The program will be rolled out in phases, with approximately 100 officers being trained and outfitted initially. The officers will receive training on how the cameras operate and function. As camera usage begins, the agency will be able to address any unforeseen issues during the first several weeks of deployment. The remainder of the officers will be trained over the following two to three months.

“We would like to thank the Office of the County Executive and the County Council for their support for our body-worn camera program. We look forward to the implementation of the program in the coming months, which will enhance the trust and relationship between our community and our officers. Our program will also allow us to continue our commitment to transparency, and lead us to the highest level of accountability to the community we serve.” – Amal E. Awad, Chief of Police

The agency, in coordination with the Anne Arundel County Executive’s Office, will participate in community engagement efforts to provide information on the program and help answer any questions.

