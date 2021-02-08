--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Anne Arundel County cancels second-dose vaccine appointements due to lack of vaccine

| February 08, 2021, 06:45 PM

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health (DOH) has announced that all COVID-19 second dose vaccination clinics scheduled for Tuesday, February 9 and Wednesday morning, February 10  will be canceled, due to the lack of vaccine arrival from the Maryland Department of Health. Approximately 7,000 second dose vaccines have been delayed over the past two weeks. Deliveries are expected to arrive later this week. First dose vaccine clinics are unaffected by the delay.

Content Continues Below

Liquified Creative

Individuals with prescheduled second dose appointments will be notified by email and voice messages and will be offered appointments for Saturday, February 13.  For those who are unable to reschedule for Saturday, the Department of Health will provide upcoming clinic appointments. Vaccine appointment offers should not be shared or forwarded to others.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, second COVID-19 doses should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible. However, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (recommended 21 days) and Moderna vaccine (recommended 28 days) may be scheduled for administration up to 42 days after the first dose.

For any additional changes with clinics provided by Anne Arundel County Department of Health, visit www.aahealth.org.

For more information, call the Department of Health at 410-222-7256.

Severn Bank

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«