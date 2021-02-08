Anne Arundel County cancels second-dose vaccine appointements due to lack of vaccine

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health (DOH) has announced that all COVID-19 second dose vaccination clinics scheduled for Tuesday, February 9 and Wednesday morning, February 10 will be canceled, due to the lack of vaccine arrival from the Maryland Department of Health. Approximately 7,000 second dose vaccines have been delayed over the past two weeks. Deliveries are expected to arrive later this week. First dose vaccine clinics are unaffected by the delay.

Individuals with prescheduled second dose appointments will be notified by email and voice messages and will be offered appointments for Saturday, February 13. For those who are unable to reschedule for Saturday, the Department of Health will provide upcoming clinic appointments. Vaccine appointment offers should not be shared or forwarded to others.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, second COVID-19 doses should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible. However, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (recommended 21 days) and Moderna vaccine (recommended 28 days) may be scheduled for administration up to 42 days after the first dose.

For any additional changes with clinics provided by Anne Arundel County Department of Health, visit www.aahealth.org.

For more information, call the Department of Health at 410-222-7256.

