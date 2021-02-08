Annapolis to launch new website tomorrow

On February 9th the City of Annapolis will launch its redesigned www.annapolis.gov website. The redesigned site aims to improve access to public services and City information via multiple enhancements on the homepage.

The site is mobile-friendly, secured for user privacy protection, accessible and service-focused. The redesign was accomplished with in-house resources and execution of the previous service agreement with CivicPlus at no extra cost to taxpayers. The City web team oversaw the project.

CivicPlus hosts more than 3,500 municipal government websites, integrating technology platforms that build community through websites, notifications systems, smartphone apps and more.

The new website design will incorporate social media and video elements as well as new navigation to help residents and visitors more easily see the most-visited webpages. Additional Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance requirements have been met with the new site.

“I want to thank Inna Young and her team for getting this update across the finish line,” said City Manager David Jarrell. “We have an incredibly hardworking team in the City and they strive to ensure that residents have easy access to timely information.”

The City of Annapolis website has more than 130,000 monthly page views, with more than 100,000 unique visitors.

As with any site design, there may be broken links or technical issues encountered in the aftermath of the migration. Please reach out to [email protected] to report technical issues.

