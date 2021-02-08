--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis to launch new website tomorrow

| February 08, 2021, 01:10 PM

On February 9th the City of Annapolis will launch its redesigned www.annapolis.gov website.  The redesigned site aims to improve access to public services and City information via multiple enhancements on the homepage.

The site is mobile-friendly, secured for user privacy protection, accessible and service-focused. The redesign was accomplished with in-house resources and execution of the previous service agreement with CivicPlus at no extra cost to taxpayers. The City web team oversaw the project.

Content Continues Below

Liquified Creative

CivicPlus hosts more than 3,500 municipal government websites, integrating technology platforms that build community through websites, notifications systems, smartphone apps and more.

The new website design will incorporate social media and video elements as well as new navigation to help residents and visitors more easily see the most-visited webpages. Additional Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance requirements have been met with the new site.

“I want to thank Inna Young and her team for getting this update across the finish line,” said City Manager David Jarrell. “We have an incredibly hardworking team in the City and they strive to ensure that residents have easy access to timely information.”

The City of Annapolis website has more than 130,000 monthly page views, with more than 100,000 unique visitors.

As with any site design, there may be broken links or technical issues encountered in the aftermath of the migration. Please reach out to [email protected] to report technical issues.

Severn Bank

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«