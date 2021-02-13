Annapolis spring sailboat show moves across bridge in expanded Bay Bridge Boat Show

The Annapolis Boat Shows is set to combine their two spring shows into one expanded 2021 Bay Bridge Boat Show. From April 15-18, the Bay Bridge Marina in Stevensville, Md will host the largest, in-water power and sailboat show in the Mid-Atlantic. Attendees will have the opportunity to climb aboard hundreds of boats, both power and sail, as well as shop the latest in marine gear, equipment, and accessories. An exciting number of educational opportunities and on-board activities will also be offered for all boaters to experience.

“Spring marks the awakening of the boating season on Chesapeake Bay, and what perfect timing for the rebirth of our spring shows” said Paul Jacobs, President of the Annapolis Boat Shows. “By moving our spring sailboat show to join forces with the Bay Bridge Boat Show, we will present two shows in one.” Show attendees can enjoy the beautiful spring setting on the Eastern Shore featuring ample parking options with transportation, boats of all sizes and styles on land and in water, a large food court, a VIP Experience, and area dealers prepared to deliver new and brokerage boats available for immediate sale.

Content Continues Below

The Bay Bridge Boat Show has expanded to a four-day event, inviting guests to attend Thursday through Sunday. All boaters are encouraged to attend, no matter if you sail, paddle, fish, or power – this show is for you. Tickets are now on sale at www.AnnapolisBoatShows.com .

The Annapolis Boat Shows is committed to producing shows that ensure the health and safety of all in attendance. Show management is working with state and local health officers to comply with all recommended protocols and will follow strict guidelines defined in the show health and safety manual.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Boating, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB