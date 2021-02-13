--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis spring sailboat show moves across bridge in expanded Bay Bridge Boat Show

| February 13, 2021, 01:52 PM

The Annapolis Boat Shows is set to combine their two spring shows into one expanded 2021 Bay Bridge Boat Show. From April 15-18, the Bay Bridge Marina in Stevensville, Md will host the largest, in-water power and sailboat show in the Mid-Atlantic.  Attendees will have the opportunity to climb aboard hundreds of boats, both power and sail, as well as shop the latest in marine gear, equipment, and accessories.  An exciting number of educational opportunities and on-board activities will also be offered for all boaters to experience.

“Spring marks the awakening of the boating season on Chesapeake Bay, and what perfect timing for the rebirth of our spring shows” said Paul Jacobs, President of the Annapolis Boat Shows.  “By moving our spring sailboat show to join forces with the Bay Bridge Boat Show, we will present two shows in one.”  Show attendees can enjoy the beautiful spring setting on the Eastern Shore featuring ample parking options with transportation, boats of all sizes and styles on land and in water, a large food court, a VIP Experience, and area dealers prepared to deliver new and brokerage boats available for immediate sale.

Content Continues Below

Liquified Creative

The Bay Bridge Boat Show has expanded to a four-day event, inviting guests to attend Thursday through Sunday.  All boaters are encouraged to attend, no matter if you sail, paddle, fish, or power – this show is for you.  Tickets are now on sale at www.AnnapolisBoatShows.com .

The Annapolis Boat Shows is committed to producing shows that ensure the health and safety of all in attendance. Show management is working with state and local health officers to comply with all recommended protocols and will follow strict guidelines defined in the show health and safety manual.

Severn Bank

Category: Boating, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«