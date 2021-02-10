--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Annapolis Rotary accepting applications for college scholarships

| February 10, 2021, 10:32 AM

The Rotary Club of Annapolis is accepting scholarship applications from graduating seniors attending Annapolis area high schools in zip codes 21401, 21403, 21409, and 21144, and home-schooled students. 

Up to four cash scholarship awards of $1,500 each are available to area students who plan to attend an accredited college or university and who have demonstrated a commitment to community service. The Scholarship funds must be used to help defray college expenses. 

Applications must be received by April 1, 2021. Relatives of Rotary members are ineligible for these awards. 

For more information and to obtain a copy of the application, see www.annapolisrotary.org/scholarships or email [email protected]. 

