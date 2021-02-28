Annapolis Rotary accepting applications for college scholarships

The Rotary Club of Annapolis is accepting scholarship applications from graduating seniors attending Annapolis area high schools in zip codes 21401, 21403, 21409, and 21144, and home-schooled students.

Up to four cash scholarship awards of $1,500 each are available to area students who plan to attend an accredited college or university and who have demonstrated a commitment to community service. The Scholarship funds must be used to help defray college expenses.

Content Continues Below

Applications must be received by April 1, 2021. Relatives of Rotary members are ineligible for these awards.

For more information and to obtain a copy of the application, see www.annapolisrotary.org/scholarships or email [email protected].

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB