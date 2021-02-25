Annapolis Oyster Fest Coming From March 1st to 21st

The Downtown Annapolis Partnership has launched a new event called the Annapolis Oyster Fest to help boost sales for local restaurants, Maryland’s watermen, and a Maryland-based brewery this March 1st to 21st. This event has also partnered with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to raise funds for Chesapeake Bay restoration projects, shell recycling, and oyster restoration efforts.

The restaurants in the downtown Annapolis area will feature a wide variety of oyster dishes, oyster stew, oyster po’boys, oyster shooters, and raw and grilled oysters on the half shell. A few of the restaurants are already announcing some of their menu items including:

Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano – baked oysters with leeks, parmesan & bacon with a dash of cayenne

Annapolis Market House – Tall Timbers Oyster Stew

Federal House – four different oyster dishes including the BOLT Sandwich: bacon, fried oysters, lettuce and tomato on wheat with spicy remoulade,

McGarveys and Buddy’s – local oysters for $1 each.

Expect to find another dozen or two more restaurants posting their oyster special menu items at www.AnnapolisOysterFest.com between now and when the event starts on March 1st. The oyster dishes will be available through participating restaurants for both dine-in and carry-out.

Eastern Shore Brewing Company is partnering with the restaurants to create Maryland craft beer specials during the event that will complement their oyster dishes. Most restaurants will have these specials available for both dine-in and carryout.

To add some fun to the event the Downtown Annapolis Partnership will be giving away 100 dozen oysters during the three weeks. To enter for a chance to win a dozen oysters just post a picture with you and oysters on Facebook or Instagram, tagged with #AnnapolisOysterFest .

Oysters have been a local favorite for centuries and with modern oyster farms, you can now have fresh oysters year-round in Annapolis. With most oysters consumed in restaurants, this past year has been particularly tough for local oyster farms as restaurants had to cut back indoor capacity. The slow down in sales has not only impacted the restaurants and waterman, but it also affects the Chesapeake Bay. Most oyster shells from restaurants are recycled and used for establishing new oyster beds in the bay and its tributaries. The event is hoping to also raise funds on its website for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s oyster restoration efforts.

“This event supports our local restaurants, suppliers, waterman, and the environment,” says Erik Evans, the Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership who partnered with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and others in creating the event to safely help several local industries recover from the past year of dealing with shutdowns and limited capacities.

At the end of this event, the Downtown Annapolis Partnership will be launching Annapolis Restaurant Week (March 20-28) which will offer both dine-in and carryout options this year. These events will also coincide with Maryland Day Weekend (March 19-21) which will have several local historical and cultural sites along with the tall ship Pride of Baltimore II open for socially distanced tours and virtual events for free or $1.

Annapolis Oyster Fest Restaurants will be posting their oyster dishes and their Eastern Shore Brewing Company beer specials for dine-in and carryout at www.AnnapolisOysterFest.com

