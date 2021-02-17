Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park Pulls Plug on the 2021 Sock Burning

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park has announced the cancellation of the 2021 Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning. For months AMM has been hopeful that it would be able to resume this beloved Annapolis tradition, typically scheduled for March 20th, close to the spring equinox. However, after closely monitoring the pandemic guidelines of both the County and the State, AMM felt it best to cancel the event.

As the current restrictions stand in Anne Arundel County, this event that typically accommodates roughly 500+ guests would now be limited to 100 guests. While these restrictions may fluctuate, the community’s health and safety are paramount to their leadership. “We are deeply disappointed to cancel this long-standing, quirky tradition, and rite of spring, for a second year in a row,” stated Alice Estrada, President/CEO.

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park expressed gratitude for the support and steadfast dedication of its members, donors, and sponsors and for understanding the decision and for their support throughout the pandemic.

The Museum has several programs on the horizon including a grand re-opening of their extraordinary new exhibits in April 2021 and they remain hopeful about hosting summer concerts beginning in June 2021.

