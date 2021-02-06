Annapolis Declares Snow Emergency Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday Storm

The National Weather Service predicts that Annapolis will see winter weather, including snow, sleet and freezing rain starting early Sunday, February 7, and ending around lunchtime. Warm temperatures have kept road surfaces warm, but pre-treatment and plowing efforts will be underway before, during, and after the quick-moving storm passes through. For more on the forecast, visit the National Weather Service website.

The City has declared a Snow Emergency as of 12 p.m. Saturday, February 6. Parked cars are one of the biggest challenges for snow crews. At this time, vehicles must be moved off of Snow Emergency Routes. The City has opened garages for residents to park for free. Vehicles may be towed on Snow Emergency Routes at the expense of the vehicle owner. To find a listing of snow emergency routes, visit: www.annapolis.gov/730/Snow-Information. Residents must remove vehicles from City garages by Monday at 6 p.m. or be charged. At all four City-owned garages (Hillman, Knighton, Gotts and Park Place), simply drive out. The gates will be open. If possible, park vehicles in driveways and off public streets so plows can clear as much as possible.

The Annapolis Public Works Department (DPW) is prepared for this storm with more than 350 tons of salt along with deicing agents. Crews will begin treating roads on Saturday. DPW crews will work in 12-hour shifts to clear snow and treat icy conditions. If possible, please avoid travel during the storm to allow plow crews time to do their work. If you must travel, please slow down and exercise caution. After the snow begins to fall in the Annapolis area, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing, making ice a treacherous possibility for drivers.

Annapolis Transit: At this time, transit routes will operate on the regular schedule. For updates or changes to Annapolis Transit, visit: the City’s Facebook page or call 410-263-7964.

Recreation and Parks: At this time, the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center will follow regularly scheduled opening and closing times. For schedule changes or snow-related closures, please visit the Recreation and Parks FACEBOOK page or the Pip Moyer Recreation Center FACEBOOK page.

Warming Center Opening: The Stanton Center, at 92 West Washington Street in Annapolis, will be open as a warming center from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Please note that masks are required, all COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed, and all referrals must check-in to the Stanton Center nightly by 9 p.m.

Stay Informed:

Download the “Prepare Me Annapolis” mobile app to receive important push notifications on your smartphone. The app is available for both Apple and Android devices.

Sign up for Alert Annapolis, a community notification system. Receive voicemails, text messages, and/or emails in case of emergencies or other events. Find out more at alertannapolis.civicready.com

