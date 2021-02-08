Bay Village Assisted Living & Memory Care to officially open on February 15th

In June of 2018, IntegraCare Corporation, based in Wexford, PA, announced the groundbreaking of Annapolis Bay Village Assisted Living & Memory Care located at 979 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis, MD. And on February 15, 2021, the brand new senior community will welcome it’s first resident to what is one of the most state-of-the-art facilities in the region.

Annapolis Bay Village has set new standards of quality for life for seniors and their families with the development of a separate LifeStories Memory Care Program, which offers a safe, warm and dignified setting for seniors living with memory impairments such as Alzheimer’s and other forms of Dementia. IntegraCare believes in creating an environment that facilitates a sense of belonging and opportunities that improve quality of life for all residents.

Content Continues Below

Annapolis Bay Village also offers total assisted living for all residents’ needs including 24-hour personal care team, apartments designed with safety, mobility and independence in mind, three nutritious chef prepared meals daily, weekly housekeeping and laundry service and additional services available upon request.

Annapolis’ newest community is located on 6 acres at 979 Bay Ridge Rd. adjacent to a CVS pharmacy, and a future LIDL supermarket. Annapols Bay Village is a LEED certified Gold building which offers a variety of services and amenities including spacious private residences most with walk in closets, a beautiful atrium featuring a grand piano, multiple dining venues including a bistro with a demonstration kitchen, a bar with nightly happy hour, an art studio, theater, expansive outdoor spaces including a veranda overlooking their wooded backyard. The residents have access to a large senior specific fitness center, a full service hair salon and barber shop. Of course, residents will enjoy a calendar full of social, religious, recreational and educational programs.

The community overlooks three acres of forest conservation on its 6-acre lot and duing construction only 0.35 acres of trees were displaced. Now that it is complete, the project xceeded the city’s 50% canopy goal. Additionally, all parking for employees and residents is in a climate controlled underground garage.

We recently had the opportunity to check it out as they were finishing up a lot of the final details. Have a look.

“What started as a dream has become a reality for me to open Bay Village in my hometown of Annapolis.” said John Degan the Executive Operations Director for Bay Village Assisted Living & Memory Care. “We are excited to open after many years of planning and construction and ready to provide Annapolis area seniors with superior care in a world-class community all provided by caring, nurturing staff equipped with the very latest technology. I can’t wait!”

In addition, Annapolis Bay Village offers Short Term Respite Care Program, where guests will enjoy a private residence with all the comfort and amenities of home, medication management, personal care assistance, nutritious meals, and rehabilitation with occupational therapy and a team of trained experts.

Ground was broken in June of 2018 with an anticipated opening of late 2019. Some minor delays and then onset of the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a year-long delay. In response to the COVID-19 situation, the community installed special filters in each unit to mitigate the virus, as well as a Cleanse Portal with UV light at the entrance of the community. Additional security protocols were also implemented to include contactless check-in for visitors, constant sanitation and disinfecting, and the ability to separate members of each neighborhood (if needed) while maintaining all services and amenities.

The community will be hosting a grand opening on Friday, February 12th. If you would like to stop by for a tour or to learn more, please call 888-687-5440 for an appointment.

For more information, please visit them on their website or follow them on Facebook. Better yet, stop by for a tour of Annapolis’ newest senior community today.

And if you missed it, please check out out podcast with John Degan in the fall of 2020.

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Seniors