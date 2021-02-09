AAMC launches new cardiac surgery program during Heart Month

This Heart Month, Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) is pleased to announce the launch of its cardiac surgery program. On Dec. 23, 2020, the first cardiac surgery case was performed by Dr. Daniel C. Lee, chief of Cardiac Surgery. Dr. Lee joined the organization in July 2020 bringing with him 12 years of experience. His guidance and leadership was integral to the launch of the much-anticipated program at LHAAMC.

“Heart disease is responsible for about 1 in 4 deaths here in our community. Transferring our patients elsewhere delays and disrupts their care, creating unnecessary risk for them and hardship for their families. We are now providing a state-of-the-art cardiac surgery program right here at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, enabling an integrated and continuous system of care for our patients in our community,” said Dr. Lee.

Content Continues Below

For years, cardiac surgery has been the missing link to a full spectrum of heart care services at LHAAMC. In 2015, the medical center filed a Certificate of Need (CON) application with the Maryland Health Care Commission (MHCC) to gain approval to develop a cardiac surgery program. The MHCC approved LHAAMC’s CON in 2017 and all opposition was dropped in 2019, paving the way for Anne Arundel County’s first cardiac surgery program.

Dr. Adrian Park, chair of the Department of Surgery and Luminis Health’s Surgeon in Chief, added, “This is a historic milestone for our community, allowing us to provide a seamless experience for patients and their families, with less disruption and the best possible outcomes.”

LHAAMC is nationally recognized for its heart services and quality care. Most recently, the medical center was the recipient of the 2020 American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award — one of only 140 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor. LHAAMC has also been consistently awarded the Mission: Lifeline® Gold Plus Receiving Quality Achievement Award by the American Heart Association. LHAAMC is among just eight percent of U.S. hospitals to be designated a Magnet® hospital, the highest-level credential for quality patient care and nursing excellence. The medical center also holds an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade and a five-star overall rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Anne Arundel County outpaces the nation in the prevalence and mortality of heart disease. It is the second leading cause of death and accounted for 22% of all Anne Arundel County deaths in 2017. The LHAAMC Cardiac Surgery program aims to reduce health care costs, enhance the patient experience and improve the health status of the community.

This Heart Month, Luminis Health is spreading the word about the importance of knowing your risk for heart disease with its “What’s Your Reason” campaign. For more information, including a heart health risk assessment, visit askAAMC.org/hearthealth

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB