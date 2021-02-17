AACPS Serves More Than 5 Million Meals During Pandemic

Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Food and Nutrition Services team has hit an amazing milestone, serving its 5 millionth meal to children since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools on March 13, 2020.

The FNS team began serving children ages 2 to 18 with three free school meals on March 16, 2020. It has served meals on every day school has been in session, as well as providing meals over the summer.

“These awesome members of our AACPS family are among the unsung heroes of the pandemic,” Superintendent George Arlotto said. “They have been outside of our schools in all kinds of weather conditions because they are committed to the service of children. We should all be proud of these incredible public servants.”

AACPS is currently serving approximately 10,000 children more than 40,000 meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack) at more than 120 sites around the county each day schools are in session. Children ages 2-18 are eligible for free meals. There are no income restrictions, and families can arrange to pick up meals without children present by calling 410-222-5900.

More information on the meals service program can be found at www.aacps.org/mealpickup.

