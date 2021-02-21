AACC to Participate in Racial Equity Leadership Academy

Anne Arundel Community College (AACC) has announced that it was selected to participate in the Racial Equity Leadership Academy by Achieving the Dream and the University of Southern California Race and Equity Center. AACC is one of just 10 colleges nationwide selected to participate in this yearlong program where teams will collaboratively develop a strategic racial equity plan.

“Since 2015, AACC has intentionally centered equity in our strategic plans, focusing our college community on dismantling barriers for students of color. AACC has always prided itself on being our ‘community’s’ college and since 1961, the heart of our mission has been responding to the ever-changing needs of our community,” said college President Dawn Lindsay. “However, our community is not immune to racial turmoil and trauma. According to the state of Maryland’s 2019 Hate Bias Report, Anne Arundel County was second in the state for reported hate crimes and bias incidents. We know that the way forward is to remain steadfast and unrelenting, and to lead the way in combating systemic racism and eradicating structural barriers to success.”

Content Continues Below

By the end of the program, a team will have identified a racial equity change effort, developed a new vision for the college’s racial equity work and launched the rollout of their racial equity change effort with a comprehensive, prioritized action plan. Expected outcomes are an increase in student persistence and completion.

The 10 colleges selected to participate are:

Anne Arundel Community College

Austin Community College District (Texas)

Broward College (Florida)

Chattanooga State Community College (Tennessee)

Columbus State Community College (Ohio)

Kingsborough Community College (New York)

Lee College (Texas)

Montgomery County Community College (Pennsylvania)

Mott Community College (Michigan)

Pierce College (Washington)

Community colleges which are part of the Achieving the Dream Network and were in good standing at the time of application were eligible to apply. There was an “overwhelming response,” and top applicants were selected based on a rigorous application and review process.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS