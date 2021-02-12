$60 Million for Maryland Child Care Providers

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that licensed child care centers and registered family child care providers are eligible to apply for Child Care Pandemic Relief Fund grants to help meet increased operation costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, Maryland received additional federal funding to support child care for children and families. The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is establishing a $60 million grant program to support eligible child care programs throughout the state to help meet operating costs and address lost revenue.

“Maryland’s child care providers have made it possible for front line workers to continue their critical work throughout this public health emergency,” said Governor Hogan. “As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to child care providers who have reopened and provided continued support to our children and families.”

This grant program is in addition to previous efforts to support child care providers, including grants to support reopening efforts, sanitization, and personal protective equipment, as well as the essential personnel child care program.

“In the face of the pandemic, Maryland’s family and center based child care providers have remained vital partners in our early education efforts and have been essential to the State’s overall recovery efforts,” said MSDE State Superintendent Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D. “These additional grant funds will help support child care providers manage increased costs, so they can continue to deliver safe, reliable and effective care to our children.”

The grant application will be available beginning February 16. In order to receive a grant, currently operating child care programs must complete the online application by March 3. Providers must note how they plan to use the funds and submit required data, including enrollment data, losses incurred, and how funds will be used.

Licensed child care centers and registered family child care providers can learn more about the grant application and other COVID-19 child care information at earlychildhood.marylandpublicschools.org/.

