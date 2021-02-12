--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

$60 Million for Maryland Child Care Providers

| February 12, 2021, 12:29 PM

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that licensed child care centers and registered family child care providers are eligible to apply for Child Care Pandemic Relief Fund grants to help meet increased operation costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, Maryland received additional federal funding to support child care for children and families. The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is establishing a $60 million grant program to support eligible child care programs throughout the state to help meet operating costs and address lost revenue.

Content Continues Below

Liquified Creative

“Maryland’s child care providers have made it possible for front line workers to continue their critical work throughout this public health emergency,” said Governor Hogan. “As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to child care providers who have reopened and provided continued support to our children and families.”

This grant program is in addition to previous efforts to support child care providers, including grants to support reopening efforts, sanitization, and personal protective equipment, as well as the essential personnel child care program.

As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to child care providers who have reopened and provided continued support to our children and families. - Governor Larry Hogan Click To Tweet

“In the face of the pandemic, Maryland’s family and center based child care providers have remained vital partners in our early education efforts and have been essential to the State’s overall recovery efforts,” said MSDE State Superintendent Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D. “These additional grant funds will help support child care providers manage increased costs, so they can continue to deliver safe, reliable and effective care to our children.”

The grant application will be available beginning February 16. In order to receive a grant, currently operating child care programs must complete the online application by March 3. Providers must note how they plan to use the funds and submit required data, including enrollment data, losses incurred, and how funds will be used.

Licensed child care centers and registered family child care providers can learn more about the grant application and other COVID-19 child care information at earlychildhood.marylandpublicschools.org/.

Severn Bank

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«